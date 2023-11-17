Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praises elderly with outstanding businesses

VIETNAM, November 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday highly appreciated the strong spirit, determination and will of the elderly across the country, while attending the fourth national conference commending the elderly with outstanding business results in the period 2018-23.

The conference, with the message "Promoting the role of elderly people with good business, actively participating in digital and green transformation to build a prosperous and happy country", drew 273 representatives.

PM Chính said that the representatives were truly shining examples, touching people's hearts, encouraging, inspiring and spreading a positive spirit to future generations.

He emphasised that elderly people not only played an important role in family and society, but were also invaluable resources with lots of life experiences.

Late President Hồ Chí Minh always respected and appreciated the role of the elderly.

Promoting the nation’s good traditions and imbuing Uncle Hồ's teachings, the Vietnamese Party and State always pay special attention to and effectively deploy many policies ensuring better care for the elderly.

Every year, three million elderly people have health records created, and nearly four million have regular health checks.

Over 95 per cent of elderly people have health insurance cards.

Over 77 thousand clubs were founded for the elderly with many types of cultural, artistic, physical and sports activities, attracting over 2.5 million people.

Emulation campaigns "Elderly people with good business" and "Elderly - Shining examples" launched by the Việt Nam Association of the Elderly (VAE) have been developed widely and are enjoyed by a large number of elderly people nationwide, achieving many results.

Elderly associations at all levels have followed the Party's and the State’s guidelines and policies to encourage the will and experience of the elderly, when they are still healthy, to dare to think, dare to do, and strive to contribute to the nation’s development.

Every year, tens of thousands of elderly people are honoured for good business results in many fields of agriculture, industry, handicrafts, services and trade.

Many of them care about the benefits of the community and society. They create jobs and stable income for thousands of workers.​

​PM Chính said that the new era brought Việt Nam opportunities, but also created many difficulties and challenges.

In particular, the population ageing process is taking place at a fast pace compared to many countries in the region and the world.

In that context, to protect and care for the elderly better, and promote their position, role, intelligence, experience and bravery, the campaign "Elderly people with good business" should be promoted.

In the coming time, the PM requests all levels, sectors and localities to effectively implement the Party's policies on the elderly.

They should create conditions for the elderly to truly be an important force of the country, a pillar of the family and society.

Concerned organisations must consider raising social allowance, pension and health insurance for the elderly.

They should soon complete the National Strategy on the Elderly in the new period and submit it to the Government.

Chairman of the VAE Nguyễn Thanh Bình said that in Việt Nam’s development history, the elderly had made many great contributions.

The latest national statistical database showed that Việt Nam now has nearly 17 million elderly people, with over seven million still participating in labour market.

Nearly 750,000 people join the work of the Party, Fatherland Front and grassroots organisations.

Over 300,000 people work in public security and order groups in villages.

Especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the precious images of tens of thousands of dedicated elderly people working with concerned forces to spread education to the people and implement preventive measures left a good impression in the hearts of domestic and international people.

The "Elderly people with good business" campaign has created jobs for more than nine million workers, made great contributions to the State budget, and participated in charity work.

The above achievements and results not only had economic, spiritual, willpower and good humane values, but also promoted the role and position of the elderly in educating their children to be independent, diligent and creative in labour, said Bình.

Typically, Bieo Niê, 73, an Êđê ethnic man living in Hra A Village, Ea Tun Commune, Cư M'gar District of Đắk Lắk Province, worked hard to learn and apply advanced techniques into production.

With nearly 30ha of rubber and coffee, his family has achieved the best performance in the region for many years, with a revenue of more than VNĐ3 billion (US$123,800) per year.

He always supports capital and materials for difficult families, and does charity and social work every year.

Another example is Trần Tiến, 80, from Tam Xuân 1 Commune, Núi Thành District, Quảng Nam central province.

He is the owner of an agricultural and forestry farm combined with solar power business, with a revenue of more than VNĐ12 billion ($494,900) per year.

His farm provides regular jobs for more than 60 workers and hundreds of seasonal workers. — VNS