Commission imposes disciplinary measures against some Party organisations, members

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, November 17 - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 33rd meeting in Hà Nội from November 14-16 under the chair of its head Trần Cẩm Tú, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members.

Regarding wrongdoings by the Party delegation to the People's Committee of the central province of Quảng Nam, the commission said the board had violated the principles of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and loosened leadership and directions, resulting in the provincial People’s Committee and numerous organisations and individuals violating the Party regulations and State laws in the fight against COVID-19, reception of citizens returning home for pandemic prevention, management and use of land for certain investment projects and the implementation of projects/contracts run by the Advanced International JSC (AIC). Several officials and Party members were facing criminal proceedings as a result.

The above violations resulted in serious consequences, causing significant financial and property losses to the State. They also led to negative public opinions, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities.

The responsibility for the above violations and shortcomings lies with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures; the Party organisation of the provincial People's Council for the 2016-2021 tenure; and the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenure, and a number of officials.

The commission decided to expel Lê Ngọc Tường, director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs and former deputy director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Nguyễn Văn Văn, deputy director of the Health Department, from the Party.

Thân Đức Sửu and Nguyễn Văn Thọ were relieved from their respective positions as member of the provincial Finance Department’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures and deputy head of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

The commission gave warnings as a disciplinary measure to the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure, the Finance Department’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure, the Department of Planning and Investment’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure, the Department of Construction’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020, 2020-2025 tenures, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s Party Committee for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenure, and Đinh Văn Thu, Nguyễn Hồng Quang, Huỳnh Khánh Toàn, Nguyễn Phú and Trần Thanh Hà.

It also reprimanded the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2025 tenure, the Party organisation of the provincial People’s Council for the 2016-2021 tenure and Lê Trí Thanh, Mai Văn Mười, Nguyễn Thanh Hồng and Trần Bá Tú.

The commission suggested the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat review and impose disciplinary actions against the standing board of the provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020, 2020-2025 tenures, and Phan Việt Cường, Trần Văn Tân and Trần Đình Tùng.

It also decided to dismiss Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the Civil Judgment Enforcement Department of Cần Thơ City Nguyễn Viết Xuân from all positions in the Party.

Warnings were also given to the Party Committee of the Cần Thơ municipal Civil Judgment Enforcement Department for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, and former Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the department Phạm Quốc Việt as a disciplinary measure.

The commission also pointed out violations and shortcomings of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and standing board of the Long An provincial Party Committee. VNA/VNS