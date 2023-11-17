Medivolve Announces Change of Auditor and Board Changes

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA:4NC) announces that it has changed auditors from McGovern Hurley LLP (“McGovern”) to MNP LLP (“MNP”), effective November 9, 2023. At the request of the Company, McGovern has resigned as of the effective date of November 9, 2023. MNP has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 (“NI 51‐102”), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from both McGovern and MNP, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51‐102) between McGovern and the Company.



In addition, the Company announced today that Wen Ye has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately. Management and the board would like to thank Ms. Ye for her services and extensive contributions to the Company and wish her well in her future endeavours.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve Inc. is a Canadian healthcare technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company’s mission is to improve health and lives by delivering world-class diagnostic solutions—starting with COVID-19—as well as to enable faster and better care to patients through innovative technology. Medivolve, through its subsidiaries, operates retail patient-care locations in California.

