A Guide to the 2023 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, November 14, 2023 – With tons of dazzling light displays, holiday markets, festive shows and seasonal attractions, the holidays are a magical time in Philadelphia for both visitors and residents.

This year’s new holiday attractions include Yuletide at Devon, while staple, beloved Philadelphia attractions like Christmas Village and Longwood Gardens will also be in full swing.

Those enjoying the holiday sights and festivities can easily stay the night with the Visit Philly Overnight Package, scoring great perks like free hotel parking (valued up to $100) and tickets to must-see attractions including The Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Looking to make a weekend out of it? The Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package is the gift that keeps on giving: Buy two nights and get a third for free.

New for 2023

Yuletide at Devon

Devon Horse Show and Country Fairgrounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

November 24 – December 31, 2023 (select dates)

A European Christmas market, a live music festival, a community carnival or a gourmet farm-to-table dining experience … which do you choose? You don’t have to pick just one, thanks to the gorgeous (and new-for-2023) Yuletide at Devon celebration at the Devon Horse Show grounds. Experience free fair rides (including a 65-foot Ferris wheel), lots of live music, craft drinks (hot chocolate, cocktails and more), locally sourced eats, and over 35 high-end holiday fair vendors.

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in FDR Park

FDR Park, South Broad Street

November 17, 2023 – January 1, 2024 (select dates)

New for 2023: The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular touches down in a new spot, taking over South Philly’s FDR Park for a few weeks of bright lights. Take in the sights as you skate along a winding ice trail or glide down a 160-foot-long ice slide. In between “ooohs” and “ahhhs,” pop into the Mistletoe Marketplace to find that perfect gift, or grab a bite to eat and an adult beverage inside the Union Forge Lodge. Timed tickets are required, with optional add-ons available for the Ice Trail and Independence Blue Cross ice slide.

2023 Philly Holiday Experience

Multiple locations and events

(Dates vary)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Philly kicks off the 2023 Philly Holiday Experience in Center City Philadelphia. This annual tradition features more than 35 holiday attractions and events, including the annual tree-lighting celebration at City Hall, a multicultural holiday parade on Market Street and — new for 2023 — free museum days at attractions throughout the city. Tree Lighting Celebration at City Hall (Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 | 7 p.m.): On the north side of City Hall, this beloved Philly tradition lights up the night by powering on the dazzling Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree. The event also features a performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks, along with live music from DJ Diamond Kuts, Felicia Ponzo and Disney’s Frozen. Holiday Parade on Market Street (Saturday, December 2, 2023 | 5 p.m.): The Holiday Parade returns for its third year bigger and brighter than ever, with marching bands, festive floats, musical groups and more. As one of the nation’s only parades celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and Lunar New Year all at once, the multicultural extravaganza kicks off at 2nd and Market Streets and makes its way up to Philadelphia’s City Hall. This year, East Market hosts the official Philly Holiday Parade Watch and After Party at Chestnut Walk — the pedestrians-only throughway between 11th and 12th streets — from 5 to 9 p.m. Free Museum Day series (December 1-28, 2023): Brand new for 2023, some of Philly’s top museums, attractions and cultural institutions open their doors for free (or pay-what-you-wish) museum days throughout December.



Must-See Philadelphia Attractions

Winter at Dilworth Park

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street

(Dates vary by attraction)

Dilworth Park — right next to Philadelphia’s City Hall — kicks off the winter months with plenty of free events and cool attractions. This year, the popular winter destination includes: The Wintergarden: This open-air wonderland brings a festive touch of greenery, featuring holiday lights, reindeer topiaries, rustic woodland décor and an on-site Chaddsford Winery kiosk selling warm mulled wine (November 3, 2023 through March 17, 2024). Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market: Shop local and support more than 40 small businesses selling handmade crafts, jewelry, artwork, treats and so much more (November 10, 2023 through January 1, 2024). Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink: Lace up and practice your double axel at Dilworth Park’s popular outdoor skating rink. Tickets are required (November 10, 2023 through February 25, 2024). Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin: Grab a bite and relax at the park’s nearby chalet-style cabin, which offers seasonal dishes, cocktails, beer and more. Want a front-row view of the ice skaters? Head out to the terrace and enjoy snacks by the cozy fire pits. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go (November 10, 2023 through February 25, 2024).



Christmas Village in Philadelphia

LOVE Park, 15th & Arch streets

November 18 – December 24, 2023 (select dates)

LOVE Park transforms into an open-air European marketplace during the annual free-to-explore, pay-as-you-go Christmas Village in Philadelphia. More than 100 vendors set up shop in wooden huts, offering a selection of local and international gifts, including Käthe Wohlfahrt ornaments, accessories and wintry apparel. After shopping up an appetite, indulge in tasty treats like raclette sandwiches, spiced wine, apple cider, strudels and more. Across the street on the north apron of City Hall and in the City Hall courtyard, a double-decker Christmas Village Carousel, Ferris Wheel and Kids Train await.

New for 2023: later operating hours, more lights, Vegan Wurst Wednesdays and more.

Winter in Franklin Square

Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

November 16, 2023 – February 25, 2024 (Dates vary by attraction)

Franklin Square celebrates the winter months with seasonal attractions and special events all season long. 2023 highlights include: Chilly Philly Mini Golf: Center City’s only outdoor mini-golf course decks the halls and dons a parka, with 18 holes of festive lights, holiday music and iconic winter characters. Tickets are required (November 16, 2023 through January 28, 2024). Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO: These free nightly shows — inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s kite and key electricity experiment — illuminate the square every half hour with seasonal tunes (cue Mariah Carey) and choreographed light shows (November 16, 2023 through February 25, 2024). Street Curling: Calling all future Olympians! Gather your most competitive pals and aim for glory at Street Curling! Curling rinks must be rented in advance and tickets are required (November 16, 2023 through February 25, 2024).



LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue

November 17 – December 31, 2023 (select dates)

This immersive display transforms the Philadelphia Zoo’s day-scape into a nighttime multimedia spectacle. The zoo lights up with more than 1 million holiday lights in 16 distinct zones. Seasonal snacks, live performances, hot chocolate and adult beverages round out the feelings of winter spirit. Timed tickets are required.

Philadelphia’s 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. – Noon

The nation’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade — originally founded in 1920 — brings larger-than-life floats, spectacular marching bands, dazzling dancers, A-listers and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 2023’s eclectic mix of talent includes national stars like Ashley Keating, the Commodores and the cast of Dancing With the Stars, alongside local performers like Lady Alma, Felicia Punzo, PHILADANCO! and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Holiday Garden Railway and Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Morris Arboretum & Gardens, 100 E. Northwestern Avenue

November 24 – December 30, 2023 (select dates)

One of the country’s largest outdoor model train displays gets into the holiday spirit with the Holiday Garden Railway. Mini locomotives wind their way through a third of a mile of loops, tunnels, bridges and plenty of Philly landmark replicas — all built with natural materials and beneath a canopy of sparkly lights. The Holiday Garden Railway is included with admission to Morris Arboretum. Want more bells and whistles? See it at night — illuminated trees and all — by purchasing tickets to the Nighttime Express.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Opens for the season Friday, November 24, 2023

Experience a waterfront winter wonderland at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest. Glide around an enormous ice skating rink, snap a photo by the festive holiday tree, play games on the boardwalk and warm up with pay-as-you-go seasonal treats next to a toasty fire pit (or inside a cozy cabin). And don’t miss the star-studded tree lighting ceremony set for Friday, December 1, 2023. Entry into Winterfest is free, tickets are required to ice skate, and cabins and fire pits must be reserved in advance.

Macy’s Christmas Light Show and Dickens Christmas Village

Macy’s, 1300 Market Street

November 24 – December 31, 2023

The Grand Court in the National Historic Landmark Wanamaker Building has hosted the iconic Christmas Light Show since 1956. Macy’s continues this quintessential holiday tradition in 2023 with daily displays featuring thousands of twinkling lights in the shapes of snowflakes, candy canes and dancing snowmen — accompanied by seasonal sounds from the famed Wanamaker Organ. Five free shows take place Mondays through Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. On Sundays, three shows run at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Wanamaker Organ is played live during the noon and 6 p.m. showings each day (except Sundays). Recorded music accompanies all other shows. Families can also book a visit to see Philly’s vintage retelling of A Christmas Carol in the Dickens Christmas Village and snap pics with Santa.

American Heritage Credit Union Grand Illumination

American Heritage Credit Union, 2060 Red Lion Road

November 25 – December 31, 2023

The regal campus of the American Heritage Credit Union in Northeast Philadelphia shines brightly each holiday season with two 40-foot Christmas trees, hundreds of wreaths and more than 400,000 twinkling lights. The lights flick on at dusk each night when visitors are invited to stroll the campus for free and take in the lights at their leisure. Free on-site parking is available, and a free kickoff celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. on November 25, 2023.

Winter Around the World: Holidays in the Park at Lemon Hill Mansion

Lemon Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Drive

December 2-16, 2023 (select dates)

During the first two weekends (December 2-3 & 9-10, 2023), experience seasonal celebrations with international flair as a different culture is highlighted each day with festive food and music. Tickets are required. Events on the final weekend (December 15-16, 2023) are completely free thanks to our friends at Welcome America.

Deck the Alley 2023 at Elfreth’s Alley

Elfreth’s Alley Museum, 126 Elfreth’s Alley

Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 2-6 p.m.

The residents of Elfreth’s Alley welcome the public to tour their 18th- and 19th-century homes during the popular ticketed Deck the Alley celebration. The festive afternoon includes carolers, refreshments, beautiful holiday decorations and rare access to most of the private homes in the alley.

New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia

Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

New Year’s Eve is a special time in Philadelphia. As the temperature dips and the year nears its end, the city rings in the new year with two unforgettable fireworks displays over the Delaware River at 6 p.m. (perfectly timed for the kiddos!) and — of course — midnight. Stay tuned to the official Delaware River Waterfront Corporation website for full details on this year’s displays.

Mummers Parade

Monday, January 1, 2024

Mum’s the word! Start the year off with one of Philly’s most famous traditions, when more than 10,000 costumed marchers — many of whom practice all year for this one-day celebration — strut their stuff on the streets of Philadelphia. The closest comparison to the festive, often-rowdy, more than 120-year-old tradition is Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Stay tuned for complete details on the 2024 parade route and competitions.

A Regional Holiday Experience

Wild Lights at the Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Boulevard, Norristown

November 17 – December 30, 2023 (select dates)

Norristown’s Elmwood Park Zoo shines (quite literally) during the holiday season, with millions of LED lights illuminating the Montco attraction’s 16 acres during Wild Lights. The walk-through experience features brilliant light displays, live entertainment, and animal meet-and-greets during the evening hours. Tickets are required.

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

November 17, 2023 – January 7, 2024

The theme for 2023’s winter extravaganza? “A Very Retro Christmas.” Turn back the clocks for this retro celebration of holiday seasons gone by at Longwood Gardens. The horticultural haven — located about an hour from Center City — lights up with hundreds of trees trimmed in throwback fashion. Think classic baubles, tons of tinsel and iconic childhood toys. Adding to the festive feel, the botanical garden’s illuminated fountains dance to the sounds of the season. Timed tickets are required.

LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks

November 17, 2023 – January 15, 2024 (select dates)

One of the nation’s top traveling holiday spectaculars comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, which plays host to the LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrating a new “Golden Holiday” theme for 2023, the Immersive Wonderland of Lights is a sprawling display of magical light installations. The state-of-the-art production features bright, colorful, large-scale displays including an iconic 50-foot, fully-decorated Christmas tree.

Seasonal Celebrations at Sesame Place

Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne

November 17, 2023 – January 7, 2024 (select dates)

Big Bird, Elmo and the gang celebrate the season with a series of cultural celebrations: A Very Furry Christmas: The park transforms with millions of glittering lights, a Christmas parade, festive floats and performances, musical sing-alongs, light shows around a 30-foot Christmas tree, and much more (November 17, 2023 – January 7, 2024). Hanukkah Celebration: Experience the Festival of Lights, play fun dreidel games and join in on the spectacular Sesame Place Menorah-lighting ceremony (December 8-10, 2023). Kwanzaa Celebration: Celebrate with your Sesame Street favorites each night of Kwanzaa, including a Kinara-lighting ceremony and the chance to learn all about the holiday’s seven principles (December 26, 2023 – January 1, 2024). New Year’s Eve Fireworks: Ring in the new year (before bedtime) with Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and the Count as the skies above the park light up with colorful fireworks (December 31, 2023).



Holidays at Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska

November 17, 2023 – January 14, 2024

With more than 60 specialty shops perfect for holiday shopping, Peddler’s Village’s charm and beautiful, festive decorations help ring in the season — as do the attraction’s 1 million twinkling lights, set to cover its buildings and trees beginning November 17, 2023. The holiday season is also full of family-friendly events, including the Gingerbread Competition & Display, featuring over 100 handcrafted gingerbread creations on display for free and Holly Jolly Weekend, two days of free Santa-themed festivities and parades (December 2-3, 2023).

Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm

Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley

November 18, 2023 – January 27, 2024 (select dates)

Millions of twinkling lights illuminate the night at this rolling Bucks County farm. Take in the show from the comfort of your car or in the open air while snuggled up in a wagon with loved ones (weather permitting, November 18 through January 8, 2024). Tickets are required.

Holiday Lights Display at the Herr’s Snack Factory

Herr’s Snack Factory, 271 Old Baltimore Pike, Nottingham

November 22, 2023 – January 2, 2024

The potato chip and snack food creators at Herr’s serve up a different type of treat during the holiday season: a free lighting display on the campus of Herr’s Nottingham-based factory. Guests are welcome to drive through the grounds each night after dusk to see the impressive arrangement, which features more than 600,000 lights. Plan accordingly: This is a BYO snacks situation.

Can’t-Miss Holiday Shows

The No Name POPS: A Very Philly Christmas at the Kimmel Center

Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad Street

December 1-23, 2023 (select dates)

Several Philadelphia choirs join musicians from The No Name Pops for a very festive (and very Philly) Christmas concert. Expect an upbeat program of holiday classics and pop favorites. Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañe leads the instrumental action, which is complemented by Broadway singers and dancers.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

December 8-30, 2023 (select dates)

It’s just not the holidays in Philadelphia without The Nutcracker. The Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and other magical inhabitants of The Land of Sweets twirl across the stage at the Academy of Music during the Philadelphia Ballet’s annual holiday production of the George Balanchine classic.

Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

December, 12, 2023

Featuring Usher, One Republic, Big Time Rush and more at the Wells Fargo Center.

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All at the Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

In case you haven’t heard, pop superstar Mariah Carey is a pretty big fan of the holiday season. The “Queen of Christmas” brings her slew of holiday hits — including All I Want for Christmas Is You — to the stage in South Philly for a can’t-miss concert this December.

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: The Glorious Sounds of Christmas at the Kimmel Center

Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

December 14-16, 2023

Do you hear what I hear? Guest conductor William Eddins leads a program of quintessential Christmas classics, including Mendelssohn’s Hark! the Herald Angels Sing and selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite. Have a little musician in your life? The Children’s Holiday Spectacular on December 16 features sing-alongs and special guests — including the big jolly guy himself.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

December 17, 2023

The group is embarking on their “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30.

The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: Elf in Concert at the Kimmel Center

Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

December 22-23, 2023

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Musicians from The Philadelphia Orchestra play John Debney’s whimsical score live during two screenings of this Will Ferrell Christmas classic, which follows Buddy — a human raised by elves — on his quest to New York City for a meeting with his naughty-listed father.

Disney on Ice Presents Magic in the Stars at the Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

December 24, 2023 – January 1, 2024

Disney characters old and new glide across the ice during this fun-filled, family-friendly skating production. Featuring the on-ice debut of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, this year’s show journeys through the classic worlds of Cinderella, Aladdin and Toy Story before revisiting new fan favorites like Encanto and Moana.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Miller Theater

Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad Street

December 26-31, 2023

Acrobats, jugglers and aerial performers dazzle audiences during this 90-minute Broadway-style production featuring plenty of holiday elements like penguins, sugarplums, toy soldiers and an original score with fresh takes on classic seasonal tunes.

Holiday Light Shows and Displays

Philly lights up for the holidays with a number of dazzling displays, from traditional to cutting edge, professional to DIY and everything in between. The surrounding counties also get in on the illuminated action with a number of huge displays just a short car ride from Center City.

Below is an easy reference guide for free and ticketed holiday light displays and shows. Details on each can be found above under attractions.

Free Holiday Light Displays & Shows:

Winter at Dilworth Park

Winter in Franklin Square

Holidays at Peddler’s Village

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Holiday Lights Display at the Herr’s Snack Factory

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Macy’s Christmas Light Show

American Heritage Credit Union Grand Illumination

Ticketed Holiday Light Displays & Shows:

Wild Lights at the Elmwood Park Zoo

LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in FDR Park

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place

LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm

Holiday Garden Railway: Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.