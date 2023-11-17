City of Saskatoon to Benefit From Improved Public Transit and a New Leisure Centre

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 16, 2023

Five infrastructure projects in Saskatoon will increase access to leisure activities, as well as high frequency and reliable transit thanks to the combined investment of more than $151.9 million from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with the City of Saskatoon. Announced by Jenna Sudds, Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, this project will result in a better connected, healthier city.

Development of Saskatoon's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be launched with four different projects. Through today's funding the first of three planned BRT lines will have 16 new stops along approximately 15 kilometres, running between the west and northeast areas of Saskatoon. To provide accessibility and sustainability, approximately 25 low floor, zero-emission buses and 30 diesel buses will replace and upgrade the existing fleet. The BRT system will help Saskatoon Transit accommodate the city's expected growth and will improve reliability and resiliency. The increased capacity will also help to address the current bus shortage.

The City will also receive funding to construct a new leisure centre in the Holmwood Sector. The facility will be fully accessible with proposed features including a pool for lane swimming and leisure activities, a fitness and weight room as well as multipurpose and childminding spaces. The new East Side Leisure Centre will provide nearly 70,000 residents of this east end community with more opportunities to come together, stay active, and make long-lasting memories.

"We are focused on building a brighter, more resilient, and more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren," said Sudds. "That means investing in infrastructure that builds stronger, healthier communities and helps connect residents to work, school and each other. Projects like today's announcement support our shared vision of a greener, better connected Saskatoon. The transit improvements and expansions will improve commuters' experience and comfort, while the new recreation centre will promote active lifestyles. We will continue to invest in projects that help lower emissions and make it easier for Canadians to get to their destinations."

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support these important projects with an investment of nearly $34 million," McMorris said. "Public transit plays a vital role in the flow and function of a large centre like Saskatoon, and residents deserve a reliable bus system to carry them to their destinations. One of those destinations will someday be the new leisure centre, where I’m sure countless memories will be made, and experiences shared. These are investments in Saskatchewan people and the great lives that are built in this province.”

"This transformational investment in infrastructure is crucial to creating a vibrant Saskatoon for our growing population," Clark said. "The Bus Rapid Transit system and related roadway infrastructure improvements will make moving around our city more efficient and reliable for all users. The new East Side Leisure Centre will provide much needed sport, recreational and cultural opportunities. Thank you to our partners in the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan for making these projects possible."

The Government of Canada is investing $60,789,075 in these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $33,986,861 and the City of Saskatoon is contributing $57,196,751.

Including today's announcement, four infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $44.5 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $20.4 million.

Including today's announcement, 36 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $90.6 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $39.7 million.

