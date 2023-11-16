H Street Bike Unit Arrests Serial Package Thief

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's New H Street Bike Unit arrested a man for stealing multiple packages.

On November 15, 2023, officers were patrolling the H Street Corridor when they spotted 41-year-old Daniel Lazarus Greene, of no fixed address, who had active warrants out for his arrest for stealing packages.

Officers quickly took him into custody, where he was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Theft and two counts of Failure to Appear.

As the holiday season approaches, MPD would like to remind residents to take precautions when having packages delivered to their home. When possible, bring packages in as soon as they arrive. If you are out, ask a family member or trusted neighbor to hold on to your delivery until you get back.

For more safety information and tips, please visit our website: https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/general-safety

CCN: 23424126, 23423144, 23137162, 23421391

