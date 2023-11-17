St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation, DLS, etc.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008442

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-16-23 at 1351 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, mile marker 139

VIOLATIONS:

DUI #3 Negligent Operation, DLS In-State Warrant: DUI #3, DLS

ACCUSED: Lee Lavoie

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/16/23 at approximately 1351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along I-91 South, mile marker 136, when they observed a vehicle traveling in a negligent manner at an excessively slow rate of speed on I-91 North. Using an in-car radar system, Troopers determined the passing vehicle was traveling at nearly half the posted speed limit, which was causing a traffic hazard to northbound motorists. Troopers subsequently conducted a U-turn and followed the suspect vehicle northbound on I-91.

Once directly behind the vehicle, Troopers observed the motorist fail to maintain their lane of travel and slow down and speed up without cause or reason. A traffic stop was initiated shortly after in the area of I-91 North, mile marker 139. Contact was made with the operator, Lee Lavoie (76) of Lyndon, at which time Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Lavoie had a criminally suspended license and was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the charges of DUI #3 and Operating on a Criminally Suspended License. Standard Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, which revealed Lavoie was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Lavoie was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 11/20/23, 12/4/23, and 12/18/23 at 0830 hours for a slew of charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME(S):

12-4-23 at 0830 hours 12-18-23 at 0830 hours 11-20-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County (x3)

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court dates and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819