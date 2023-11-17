DAKOTA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES UNPRECEDENTED BLACK FRIDAY SALE EVENT
POWERING ADVENTURES LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Dakota Lithium batteries offer the reliability and robust power our customers need to meet the demands of their adventurous lifestyles.”SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakota Lithium, the industry leader in high-performance lithium batteries, is thrilled to announce their biggest Black Friday sale ever. This year, the coveted 12V 100Ah and 12V 200Ah batteries will be offered at unbeatable prices, kicking off the holiday season with an irresistible deal for outdoor enthusiasts.
— Andrew Jay, CEO Dakota Lithium
Perfectly tailored for those who love to explore the great outdoors with boats, RVs, or off-grid applications, Dakota Lithium batteries offer a freedom that surpasses the ordinary.
"It's not just about selling batteries—it's about providing energy solutions that let people live life on their own terms, without limits. Dakota Lithium batteries offer the reliability and robust power our customers need to meet the demands of their adventurous lifestyles. Our 12V 100Ah and 12V 200Ah batteries are designed to provide extended power, ensuring our customers can enjoy their outdoor adventures without worrying about running out of energy. The Black Friday sale is our way of making these adventures even more accessible for those who want to Power THEIR PASSION," " Said Andrew Jay, CEO.
The 12V 100Ah battery is a versatile powerhouse, perfect for powering small to medium-sized applications for extended periods. It's an ideal companion for trolling motors or RV battery banks. This is a group 27 battery and a drop-in replacement for standard lead-acid batteries.
On the other hand, the 12V 200Ah battery is designed for larger applications and longer trips. This battery ensures that even when people are miles away from civilization, power will never be an issue. It's a lifesaver for those who embark on long boating trips at sea where reliable power is needed or for extended stays in RV campsites off the beaten track.
Black Friday Sales include:
12V 10Ah Price drop from $99 to:
$69
12V 23Ah USB Price drop from $229 to:
$199
12V 100Ah
Price drop from $799 to:
$699
12V 200Ah
Price drop from $1,499:
$950
Powerbox+ 60
Price drop from $899:
$799
Powerbox+ 135
Price drop from $1,699 to:
$1,299
Use code: BlackFriday for an additional 10% off.
Dakota Lithium batteries are engineered with LiFePO4 technology, providing superior longevity, performance, and safety. They are environmentally friendly and require low maintenance, making them a practical and sustainable choice for powering adventures. Dakota Lithium batteries are ½ the weight, 2x the power, charge 5X faster than lead acid batteries and are all backed by an 11-year warranty.
This Black Friday, experience the freedom of unlimited power with Dakota Lithium. The journey to adventure starts with a single charge.
About Dakota Lithium:
Dakota Lithium is more than just a battery company. It's a provider of energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers. Specializing in high-performance lithium batteries, Dakota Lithium offers reliable, long-lasting power for boats, RVs, and off-grid applications, enabling customers to live life without limits.
Erin Carey
Roam Generation
erin@roamgeneration.com
