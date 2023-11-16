Submit Release
Calling all artists: Lawrence’s 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition seeks innovative creators

The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) are pleased to announce the open call for artists to participate in the 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition. Formerly known as the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE), this annual event has been a beacon for artists since its inception in 1988.

The Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition was founded by renowned local sculptor and the executive director of the Kansas Sculptors Association, Jim Patti. The exhibition was meant to provide a unique platform for artists to display their work publicly, primarily in downtown Lawrence. This year, the event has expanded its horizons, inviting artists to explore a broader spectrum of public art that celebrates the unmistakable identity of Lawrence.

In 2024, the Outdoor Public Art Exhibition is not limited to sculpture alone; artists are encouraged to explore an array of artistic expressions. This includes but is not limited to:

  • Natural/Sustainable artworks: Ephemeral works made from natural materials for display at Prairie Park.
  • Interactive: Engage the audience with interactive art installations.
  • Architectural: Explore the intersections of art and architecture.
  • Socially Inspired: Address important societal issues through your art.
  • Performance, Music, Spoken Word: Share your talents through live performances and spoken word.
  • Video/Tech: Utilize multimedia to captivate an audience.
  • Other Innovative Approaches: Challenge traditional boundaries and bring your unique vision to life.
The 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition is a one-year program that embraces both traditional sculptures and more expanded notions of art in the public realm. It is an exciting opportunity for artists and teams to leave a lasting impression on Lawrence’s cultural landscape. To learn more about the exhibition and the application process, please visit the official 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition Call for Artists here. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 7, 2024.

For more information, please contact Porter Arneill, parneill@lawrenceks.org or 785-832-3449. For a glimpse of the 2023 Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition, take a look at the 2023 event brochure here.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations
City of Lawrence
785-764-8779
cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence 
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

