Calling all artists: Lawrence’s 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition seeks innovative creators
The Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition was founded by renowned local sculptor and the executive director of the Kansas Sculptors Association, Jim Patti. The exhibition was meant to provide a unique platform for artists to display their work publicly, primarily in downtown Lawrence. This year, the event has expanded its horizons, inviting artists to explore a broader spectrum of public art that celebrates the unmistakable identity of Lawrence.
In 2024, the Outdoor Public Art Exhibition is not limited to sculpture alone; artists are encouraged to explore an array of artistic expressions. This includes but is not limited to:
- Natural/Sustainable artworks: Ephemeral works made from natural materials for display at Prairie Park.
- Interactive: Engage the audience with interactive art installations.
- Architectural: Explore the intersections of art and architecture.
- Socially Inspired: Address important societal issues through your art.
- Performance, Music, Spoken Word: Share your talents through live performances and spoken word.
- Video/Tech: Utilize multimedia to captivate an audience.
- Other Innovative Approaches: Challenge traditional boundaries and bring your unique vision to life.
For more information, please contact Porter Arneill, parneill@lawrenceks.org or 785-832-3449. For a glimpse of the 2023 Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition, take a look at the 2023 event brochure here.
