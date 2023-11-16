Calling all artists: Lawrence’s 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition seeks innovative creators

The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) are pleased to announce the open call for artists to participate in the 2024 Outdoor Public Art Exhibition. Formerly known as the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE), this annual event has been a beacon for artists since its inception in 1988.

The Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition was founded by renowned local sculptor and the executive director of the Kansas Sculptors Association, Jim Patti. The exhibition was meant to provide a unique platform for artists to display their work publicly, primarily in downtown Lawrence. This year, the event has expanded its horizons, inviting artists to explore a broader spectrum of public art that celebrates the unmistakable identity of Lawrence.

In 2024, the Outdoor Public Art Exhibition is not limited to sculpture alone; artists are encouraged to explore an array of artistic expressions. This includes but is not limited to: