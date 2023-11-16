At APEC, Governor Newsom Highlights California’s Low-Carbon, Green Growth Economy

Published: Nov 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – This week, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom met with world leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco to promote economic development and trade, as well as advance climate action and strengthen ties between California and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Leaders from APEC’s 21 member economies have descended on San Francisco this week for a pivotal summit focused on trade and economic development. At a welcome reception hosted by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the Governor joined President Biden in welcoming world leaders to California. Watch his remarks here.

“California is America’s gateway to the Asia-Pacific – we’re a state of dreamers and doers, entrepreneurs and innovators. We don’t tolerate our diversity, we celebrate our diversity – that’s our strength: it’s central to who we are as Californians.

We’re proud to welcome the 21 APEC member economies so we can work to achieve a better, more prosperous future for all — that’s the California Way.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

During the week, Governor Newsom met with leaders from Australia, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Vietnam:

Australia: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd AC, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States. The Governor and the Australian delegation adopted a work plan for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by California and Australia earlier this year and discussed priorities for year one of the partnership and ways to keep the momentum going on climate action and collaboration.

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd AC, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States. The Governor and the Australian delegation adopted a work plan for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by California and Australia earlier this year and discussed priorities for year one of the partnership and ways to keep the momentum going on climate action and collaboration. Canada: The Governor and First Partner caught up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about progress made on the climate partnership California and Canada launched last year. Specifically, the Governor and Prime Minister discussed implementation of the 2022 climate Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), which has focused on several priority areas: ZEVs, methane, carbon capture, wildfire and forest resilience, and green shipping and aviation. They also discussed California and Canada’s strong economic and trade relationship.

The Governor and First Partner caught up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about progress made on the climate partnership California and Canada launched last year. Specifically, the Governor and Prime Minister discussed implementation of the 2022 climate Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), which has focused on several priority areas: ZEVs, methane, carbon capture, wildfire and forest resilience, and green shipping and aviation. They also discussed California and Canada’s strong economic and trade relationship. Singapore: Governor Newsom and the California delegation participated in a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The meeting centered on advancing bilateral relations, including on trade, economic development, and climate cooperation.

Governor Newsom and the California delegation participated in a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The meeting centered on advancing bilateral relations, including on trade, economic development, and climate cooperation. United Kingdom: Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom met with UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch. The two discussed climate cooperation, the UK-California trade relationship and economic cooperation, and artificial intelligence.

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom met with UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch. The two discussed climate cooperation, the UK-California trade relationship and economic cooperation, and artificial intelligence. Vietnam: The Governor participated in a bilateral meeting with the Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong. The California and Vietnam delegations worked to advance bilateral relations and strengthen cultural ties.

On Wednesday, the Governor addressed the APEC CEO Summit – one of the most influential gatherings of business and government leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. At a fireside chat entitled, “Leading with Vision: How APEC Government, Local and Business Leaders Can Drive the Change We Need,” the Governor shared how California has turned the challenges of the climate crisis into opportunities that have helped grow our economy and create good paying jobs.

Also this week at APEC, the Newsom Administration, foreign dignitaries and leaders of major seaports advanced the state’s commitment to zero-emission port and shipping activities and developing additional partnerships along vital trade corridors that power the global economy.