Minister’s statement on appointment of administrator to act in place of Surrey Police Board

CANADA, November 16 - Mike Serr served as a police officer for more than 33 years, starting his career with the Vancouver Police Department in 1990. He has worked in a variety of challenging positions.

In 2015, Serr joined the Abbotsford Police Department as a deputy chief and was promoted to chief constable in September 2018. He retired from the Abbotsford Police Department in the fall of 2023.

As chief constable, Serr developed annual strategic priorities and budgets for the Abbotsford Police Board, while also helping manage the public-safety response to the floods in Abbotsford in 2021.

Serr entered policing with a bachelor of arts in criminology. He continued to pursue educational opportunities, having completed the Canadian Police College executive development program, critical incident command course and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Institute for Strategic International Studies program.

Serr was active locally and nationally in committee work and was the chairperson of the Drug Advisory Committee for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP), as well as chair of the CACP’s Special Purpose Committee on the Decriminalization of Illicit Drugs. He was co-chair on Health Canada’s Expert Task Force on Substance Use and a member of British Columbia’s Core Planning Table on Decriminalization.

Serr has been the recipient of distinguished awards during his career in policing. He was honoured with Chief Constable Commendations from the Vancouver and Abbotsford police departments. He is a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Meritorious Service Award and the recipient of the Member of the Order of Merit (MOM) for police forces. In 2022, he received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion.