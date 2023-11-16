The Magical Winter Wonderland of Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, November 16 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 16, 2023

TPS renewal for Hondurans and Nicaraguans will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., November 16, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Ramírez, community outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks, and Mardoel Hernández, member of the National TPS Alliance. The show will air on Friday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

As the end of the year approaches, so do the festivities and celebrations. Brookside Gardens is thrilled to present the Garden of Lights display, where visitors can experience a magical winter wonderland. Beginning Nov. 17 through the end of the year, families can revel in the exhibition's beauty. Purchase tickets online for everyone in your party over the age of five to join in on the joyous occasion.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the commencement of the renewal period for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries from Honduras and Nicaragua. It is imperative to note that residents from both countries receiving immigration protection under TPS have been granted a renewal request window from Nov. 6, 2023, to Jan. 5, 2024. Mr. Hernández will be providing all the essential details concerning this vital process.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.