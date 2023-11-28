Merity Launches Membership Program to Accelerate Women's Career Growth and Enhance Corporate Success
Invest in your organization’s success by investing in your female talent’s growth with Merity's proprietary resources and platform.
With U.S. corporate training expenditures surpassing $100 billion in 2021, we are poised to empower countless women seeking advancement while contributing significantly to their company’s success.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merity is committed to the philosophy that investing in the growth of female talent equates to investing in an organization's success. This holiday season, Merity presents a unique opportunity for companies to empower their employees: the availability of memberships for year-end recognition or to start the new year with motivation and inspiration.
As an innovative online platform, Merity is redefining talent development by promoting a balance between personal growth and corporate goals for female employees. The company's objective is to establish a workplace where high-potential talent is recognized, nurtured, and valued, extending developmental opportunities beyond executive levels.
In the current challenging corporate environment, Merity emerges as a strategic partner for leaders addressing the issue of female talent attrition. Research indicates that a third of this talent pool leaves due to inadequate developmental opportunities, incurring significant replacement costs.
Merity's comprehensive approach to women's development incorporates self-assessment, specialized coaching, and community support. The foundation of this approach is "The Reflective Practice," crafted by a team of experts, including certified NeuroLeadership coaches and authorities in life transition and executive coaching.
This holiday season, Merity offers memberships with tiered pricing to align with various company needs. These memberships can be gifted at year-end to acknowledge team efforts or at the beginning of the year to encourage a motivated and inspiring workplace environment.
Merity also plays a vital role in advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within organizations. By nurturing an inclusive, equitable, and diverse work environment, Merity contributes to a positive company culture that respects individual differences. This commitment enhances brand appeal and aligns with the growing consumer interest in companies dedicated to DEI.
Sandra Sabean, Co-founder and CEO of Merity, LLC, shares, "Our vision at Merity is to make culturally competent, skilled coaching accessible to all women. With U.S. corporate training expenditures exceeding $100 billion in 2021, our platform is well-positioned to support numerous women in their professional advancement, thereby significantly benefiting their organizations."
