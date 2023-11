Meritage Homes Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share. This dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on December 15, 2023.



About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 175,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, the recipient of the EPA's 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes, and the EPA's 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .