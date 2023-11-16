Submit Release
ACM Research Announces Participation in 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or “ACM Research”) (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that it will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 (the “NYC Summit”) investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 12th, at Mastro’s New York.

The presentation material utilized by ACM during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023
The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments, Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 1, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023
To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the NYC Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com
   

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
  Yujia Zhai
  +1 (860) 214-0809
  yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
   
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
  Gary Dvorchak, CFA
  +86 (138) 1079-1480
  gary@blueshirtgroup.com

