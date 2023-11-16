LegalTech Breakthrough Recognizes Mitratech As 2023 “Overall LegalTech Company Of The Year”

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Mitratech , a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, has been selected as “Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Mitratech has recently added an integration with Microsoft Teams to its workflow automation solution, TAP, that allows customers to elevate efficiency by eliminating the need to jump between email, TAP, and third-party platforms to check the status of or take action on in-progress workflows.

In addition, the release of TeamConnect 7.0, Mitratech’s flagship matter management and spend management technology, now includes a machine learning bill review component, InvoiceIQ, within all deployments. The release also allows customers to integrate Managed Bill Review (MBR) with advanced spend analytics.

A new legal hold module, meanwhile, now comes deeply embedded in TeamConnect with new analytics dashboards and an integration directly into MS Office 365. With AdvanceLaw Digital, Mitratech users have access to a self-service, data-driven marketplace purpose-built for outside counsel and powered by AdvanceLaw’s 10+ years of law firm performance data, detailed DEI and ESG characteristics, and more.

To further meet the needs of corporate legal customers, Mitratech has partnered with Agiloft to unlock a seamless exchange of data from related contracts, documents, iterations to legal invoices, litigation, intellectual property, tasks, and more. Mitratech customers can now streamline their contract workflows for cross-functional collaboration that integrates seamlessly with their current ELM solution offering.

Enabling inter- and cross-product analysis across Mitratech’s entire solutions portfolio, the company’s latest release, PlatoBI, is a business intelligence solution which offers clients a unified analytics repository.

“At Mitratech, we will continue to meet the evolving needs of corporate legal teams through organic investment in product innovation, strategic acquisition, and partnerships. Our mission remains a relentless pursuit of innovation and unparalleled value for our clients,” said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from LegalTech Breakthrough, as we stand as a true partner in empowering cross-functional teams to manual processes and drive automation for elevated business results in the legal realm.”

Mitratech now partners with over 10,000 organizations in over 160 countries globally.



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Mitratech's solutions and services continually drive automation, efficiency, and improved collaboration across corporate legal, risk and compliance, and human resources. Due to strategic acquisitions and their continued growth, we’re pleased to name them ‘Overall LegalTech Company of the Year,’” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Economic realities are pushing legal teams to hit business targets amid tightening budgets and staffing challenges. By providing services and solutions, such as AI-driven product feature enhancements, Mitratech is delivering a superior customer experience for their corporate legal and claims clients.”

