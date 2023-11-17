Athlete Advantage and Universal Beauty Products Announce National NIL Marketing Campaign With Over 35 Student Athletes
LEXINGTON, KY, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATHLETE ADVANTAGE FORGES LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN UNIVERSAL BEAUTY AND TOP STUDENT-ATHLETES
Agreement Represents the Largest NIL Deal-to-Date
Athlete Advantage, a leader in the emerging field of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), is proud to announce a pioneering partnership between Universal Beauty and more than thirty (30) elite Division 1 student-athletes from leading universities across the USA.
Beginning November 14, the strategic collaboration will spotlight Universal Beauty's flagship brands via unique content across numerous social media platforms and accounts. Leveraging the influence of these collegiate athletes, these campaigns will amplify Universal Beauty's significant presence in both the beauty and personal care sectors.
The partnership, which spans numerous brands of Universal Beauty and dozens of student-athletes, currently is believed to be the largest of its kind in the world of NIL. Featuring over 40 Division I athletes at 28 Universities nationwide.
"Athlete Advantage's unique position at the nexus of sports and brand partnerships enables us to identify and bridge a perfect match between Universal Beauty and these talented athletes. Our extensive relationships across the country showcase our capability to manage and facilitate high-profile collaborations, ensuring mutual growth and engagement," said Ryan Miller, CEO, Athlete Advantage.
“It is our pleasure to be partnering with Athlete Advantage and College athletes throughout the USA. We look forward to a successful rollout and collaboration between our brands towards a winning 2024! “- Beatrice Calabrese – President of Universal Beauty Products.
About Athlete Advantage
Athlete Advantage is the nation’s leading NIL agency providing a 360-degree solution for student-athletes, universities, and businesses. Athlete Advantage is uniquely positioned to support athletes through their NIL journey. In addition, we have built and managed some of the most successful collectives in the country while also constructing some of NIL's biggest deals. https://athleteadvantage.com/
About Universal Beauty Products
Universal Beauty's diverse range of women's products, from the transformative Smooth Moisture haircare line to the innovative Salon Pro eyelash solutions, will be front and center in this campaign. For the discerning male audience, Beard Guyz and Van Der Hagen offer premium grooming solutions. While selected products from these brands are available at Walmart, fans are encouraged to explore monthly promotions on their respective websites, further demonstrating Universal Beauty's versatile distribution channels.
