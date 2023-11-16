Mr. F. Garofalo Agrees To Join Goldbank Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldbank Mining Corporation (“Goldbank”) (TSX.V-GLB) is very pleased to announce Mr. Frank J. Garofalo, B.Sc. (MIT), M.Sc., MBA (Harvard), of Boston, Massachusetts, has agreed to join Goldbank’s board of directors.



Mr. Garofalo brings to Goldbank more than three decades of experience as a Management Consultant and Corporate Finance Advisor on special assignments for Chief Executive Officers and boards of directors, assisting companies of up to over $10 billion in size in technology driven markets across the U.S. and Europe.

Mr. Garofalo’s experience in strategic, competitive and market analysis with an emphasis on positioning companies for maximum equity valuation is a welcome addition to Goldbank as it advances exploration and development of its Leota Gold Project in the Yukon’s historic and prolific Klondike Goldfields.

Mr. Garofalo’s professional career includes serving as Senior Vice President in the Investment Banking division of PaineWebber (now UBS) where Mr. Garofalo’s assignments included dozens of corporate development and finance projects featuring equity financings, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and the establishment of joint ventures and strategic alliances.

Mr. Garofalo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan and a MBA from Harvard University. Mr. Garofalo is a member of the MIT Venture Mentoring Service.

Goldbank Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration company actively exploring for gold at its Leota Gold Project located in the historic Klondike placer Goldfields near Dawson City, Yukon, Canada.

