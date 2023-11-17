Undiagnosed ADHD Symptoms Can Quietly Upend Education, Work, Relationships and More
New report exposes hidden toll of undiagnosed ADHDHONG KONG, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undiagnosed and untreated attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can have extensive negative impact across all aspects of life. ADHD, a common neurological condition estimated to affect over 5% of children and over 6% of adults worldwide (according to the NIH), is characterized by challenges with focus, impulsivity and hyperactivity.
ADHD symptoms frequently lead to subpar academic performance in children, who tend to get lower grades [1], underperform on standardized tests [2] and have higher dropout rates. [3] The struggles continue into adulthood, where untreated ADHD is linked to underperformance and difficulties in higher education and the workplace.
Adults with undiagnosed ADHD are more likely to be unemployed [4], frequently change jobs, [5] have lower salaries [6] and face workplace disciplinary actions. [7] Outside of work, ADHD puts a significant strain on relationships. Impulsiveness, emotional volatility and communication issues associated with ADHD lead to higher divorce rates [8] and damaged parent-child relationships and friendships. [9]
Risky behaviors are also more prevalent among teens and young adults with unmanaged ADHD symptoms. This group has markedly higher rates of substance abuse, reckless driving, promiscuity and run-ins with the law, often landing them in hospitals or jail. [10]
Over time, the ongoing frustrations of undiagnosed ADHD commonly spiral into other mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. [11] However, experts emphasize that ADHD is highly treatable through medications, therapy, lifestyle changes and skills training. Emerging research into natural medicine-based treatments also shows promise for future management options.
Some companies are pioneering new treatment options. Regencell Bioscience (Nasdaq: RGC), for example, is developing a natural medicine-based treatment for ADHD and autism spectrum disorder. The research is ongoing, but innovative approaches like this may one day expand treatment choices for those living with ADHD.
Getting an accurate diagnosis and appropriate ADHD treatment as early as possible leads to the best outcomes, studies confirm. While the consequences of undiagnosed ADHD are extensive and severe, proper treatment and symptom management provide real hope for a fulfilling life unconstrained by ADHD.
