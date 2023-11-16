Sprawling Estate with Rocky Mountain Views in Boulder, CO to be Sold at Online Auction December 4th
Custom built in 1995 by Scottsdale Properties Inc., this one-of-a-kind estate in Colorado will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.7M.BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Waterstone Estate in Boulder, CO. The property was previously listed for $4,800,000 and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,700,000 on Monday, December 4th at 9:00 am MST.
Sitting on 1.24± acres, the thoughtfully designed estate offers 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and 3 half baths. The home features a gourmet kitchen, a 500-gallon fish tank connecting the family room to the full bar, a luxurious owner’s suite with 260-degree views of the Rocky Mountains, an elevator, heated driveway, and guest house.
Beyond the interior of the home, The Waterstone Estate boasts award-winning landscaping, 2 gorgeous waterfalls, and an outdoor kitchen equipped with a built-in grill, refrigerator, and wood-burning pizza oven. The property is located just 11 minutes from Pearl Street in the historic downtown Boulder.
“As a real estate professional in Boulder, I’ve seen the market evolving, which made partnering with Interluxe Auctions the natural choice to sell this unique property,” stated Rachael Steinmetz of Coldwell Banker. “The auction route is the perfect approach to showcase the exceptional features of this property to potential buyers.”
“The Waterstone Estate presents a special opportunity for discerning buyers,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “The unparalleled location coupled with distinctive features and breathtaking views make this Boulder property one-of-a-kind in the real estate landscape.”
The Waterstone Estate is being offered in cooperation with Rachael Steinmetz of Coldwell Banker. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, December 4th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, December 3rd, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12555 See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
