Nebraska Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS) NDERFP231016

Scope:

The State of Nebraska (State), Department of Education (NDE), is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) Number NDERFP231016 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide strategic planning and data governance activities for the Nebraska Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS). A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

DAS RFP Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP231016/NDERFP231016.html

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than November 22, 2023.

CONTACT:

Kristin Yates

Phone: (402) 471-2295

Email: NDE.Procurement@nebraska.gov