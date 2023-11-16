Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,424 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS) NDERFP231016

Scope:
The State of Nebraska (State), Department of Education (NDE), is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) Number NDERFP231016 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide strategic planning and data governance activities for the Nebraska Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS). A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

DAS RFP Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP231016/NDERFP231016.html

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than November 22, 2023.

CONTACT:

Kristin Yates
Phone: (402) 471-2295
Email: NDE.Procurement@nebraska.gov

Closing/ proposal due date: 12/06/23 at 2pm CST

You just read:

Nebraska Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS) NDERFP231016

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more