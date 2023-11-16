New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Stalking Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/16/23, 1115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: LaFountain Lane, Weybridge

VIOLATION: Violation of an order against stalking

ACCUSED: Eva Trudeau

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

VICTIM: Violet LaFountain

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/16/23 at approximately 1115 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on LaFountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Eva Trudeau (36) of Weybridge, VT violated an order against stalking by contacting a victim. Trudeau was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Trudeau was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.