New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Stalking Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004476
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/16/23, 1115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: LaFountain Lane, Weybridge
VIOLATION: Violation of an order against stalking
ACCUSED: Eva Trudeau
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
VICTIM: Violet LaFountain
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/16/23 at approximately 1115 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on LaFountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Eva Trudeau (36) of Weybridge, VT violated an order against stalking by contacting a victim. Trudeau was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Trudeau was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.