Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,429 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Stalking Order

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5004476

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/23, 1115 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: LaFountain Lane, Weybridge

 

VIOLATION: Violation of an order against stalking

 

 

ACCUSED: Eva Trudeau

 

AGE: 36

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Violet LaFountain

 

AGE: 70

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 11/16/23 at approximately 1115 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on LaFountain Lane in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed Eva Trudeau (36) of Weybridge, VT violated an order against stalking by contacting a victim. Trudeau was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Trudeau was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/24, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Stalking Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more