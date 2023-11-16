DLNR NEWS RELEASE-“60 MINUTES” CHRONICLES LAHAINA FIRE, NOV. 16, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Nov. 16, 2023

AMERICA’S NUMBER ONE TV NEWS SHOW CHRONICLES LAHAINA FIRE

(HONOLULU) – CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” prime-time television’s longest continuous series, looks at the Lahaina fire on this Sunday’s broadcast (Nov. 19).

Michael Walker, State Protection Forester with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) was interviewed for the program on Oct. 4 in a field of invasive grass above Lahainaluna High School.

Producers sought out Walker for his expertise in wildfire prevention and suppression and he explained the connection, among other issues, between invasive grasses and wildfire.

Locally, “60 Minutes” airs on KGMB-TV (Hawaii News Now) at 6 p.m. Sundays. Walker will also be featured in an extended “60 Minutes Overtime,” digital-only story.

HD video – “60 Minutes” interview with Mike Walker (Oct. 4, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/873417203?share=copy

Photographs – “60 Minutes” interview with Mike Walker (Oct. 4, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m57kzkqiv2odl08gl9xb2/h?rlkey=rdbjf26yn43oqn8klkni7ezyc&dl=0

