DLNR NEWS RELEASE-“60 MINUTES” CHRONICLES LAHAINA FIRE, NOV. 16, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR 

 

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Nov. 16, 2023 

 

AMERICA’S NUMBER ONE TV NEWS SHOW CHRONICLES LAHAINA FIRE 

 

(HONOLULU) – CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” prime-time television’s longest continuous series, looks at the Lahaina fire on this Sunday’s broadcast (Nov. 19). 

 

Michael Walker, State Protection Forester with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) was interviewed for the program on Oct. 4 in a field of invasive grass above Lahainaluna High School. 

 

Producers sought out Walker for his expertise in wildfire prevention and suppression and he explained the connection, among other issues, between invasive grasses and wildfire. 

 

Locally, “60 Minutes” airs on KGMB-TV (Hawaii News Now) at 6 p.m. Sundays.  Walker will also be featured in an extended “60 Minutes Overtime,” digital-only story. 

 

# # # 

 

