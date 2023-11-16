Senator Stewart Files Wave of Bills for the Coming Session

FLORIDA, November 16 - Orlando, FL –As committee weeks continue, State Senator Linda Stewart (D - Orlando) has filed multiple bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The legislature is scheduled to convene beginning January 9th for 60 days.

Surplus Requirements for Residential Property Insurers - Increases the mandatory minimum amount of money homeowners’ insurance providers must maintain at all times.

Commercial and Industrial Water Extraction – Creates an excise tax of one one-thousandth of a dollar per gallon of water extracted for industrial use and commercial sale.

Sale of Deceased Persons Biometric Data – Requires funeral service providers to receive authorization to record a deceased persons biometric data and allows a person to opt out of allowing their data to be sold to a third party.

Human Trafficking - Requires informational signs on identifying human trafficking at entertainment venues with capacities of over 5000 persons. Grants local sheriffs the authority to designate additional locations in their jurisdiction that must also include these signs. Increases required training for officers from 4 hours to 8 on human trafficking.

Preemption of Recyclable and Polystyrene Materials - Removes the state preemption on auxiliary containers, allowing local municipalities to determine the use of plastic bags.

These bills cover a broad spectrum of policies all aimed to improve Floridians well-being and quality of life.

“With 2024 being my final session in the State Senate, I am looking forward to giving these important common sense policies that represent my constituency’s interests one last push towards the finish line,” said Stewart.

