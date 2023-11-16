Biden-Harris Administration Announces $74.4 Million in Funding Opportunities to Improve Behavioral Health

Funding opportunities for grant programs that address behavioral health challenges in local communities by preventing substance use initiation, reducing the progression of substance use, and addressing other related concerns

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), announced notices of funding opportunities this week for grant programs that address behavioral health challenges in local communities by preventing substance use initiation, reducing the progression of substance use, and addressing other related concerns. The grant opportunities total about $74.4 million and are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities to beat the overdose epidemic and tackle the mental health crisis – two key pillars of the President’s Unity Agenda for the nation.

“By supporting the development and delivery of community-based behavioral health services, we promote positive outcomes and advance health equity,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding emphasizes the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to providing the resources our local communities need.”

“SAMHSA is committed to improving access to behavioral health care services in America's communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “This funding is a critical investment to help organizations in those communities to implement comprehensive, evidence-based strategies to prevent and address substance misuse and promote mental health.”

These awards facilitate ongoing efforts across HHS to advance the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, which is focused on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery. These awards also support the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive mental health strategy as well as the National Drug Control Strategy, which delivers on President Biden’s Unity Agenda for a whole-of-government approach to beat the overdose epidemic and tackle the mental health crisis.

The grant funding opportunities being announced are:

