Health-Centered Dentistry Discusses Sinus Lift Surgery for Dental Implants
EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage just released a new guide detailing sinus lift surgery for dental implants — and discusses several frequently asked questions surrounding this procedure.
Sinus lift surgery is also known as sinus augmentation – a dental procedure involving adding bone to the upper jaw’s posterior area. This procedure is often deemed necessary when a patient has insufficient bone height in the upper jaw that would otherwise support dental implants. As such, the surgery lifts the sinus membrane, creating room for bone grafting material, thus promoting new bone growth and a stable foundation for dental implants.
Sinus lift procedures are not exactly considered “common,” but they can be beneficial for those considering dental implants.
A few reasons a patient may need a sinus lift procedure include:
• Lost bone in the upper jaw due to tooth loss or periodontal disease
• Sinuses are too close to the upper jaw
• A patient requires dental implants to replace missing teeth in the posterior upper jaw
The surgery itself will require a moderate recovery period, and patients can expect some swelling and mild discomfort for a few days after the procedure. However, any discomfort may be managed by using OTC pain medications. In fact, most patients may return to normal work and daily routines within a few days after the surgery.
Overall, the benefits of dental implants may be reason enough to have a sinus lift surgery as they can improve oral health and self-esteem.
At HCD, we not only uphold the highest standards in dental services but also provide continuous care throughout the process. Dental implants offer numerous benefits, and to achieve the best outcomes, it’s essential to rely on the expertise of dental professionals.
Your most radiant smile awaits you at Health Centered Dentistry when you choose us for a sinus lift for dental implants in Anchorage. For any questions regarding the procedure, please reach contact Health Centered Dentistry.
Rachael Middleton
Sinus lift surgery is also known as sinus augmentation – a dental procedure involving adding bone to the upper jaw’s posterior area. This procedure is often deemed necessary when a patient has insufficient bone height in the upper jaw that would otherwise support dental implants. As such, the surgery lifts the sinus membrane, creating room for bone grafting material, thus promoting new bone growth and a stable foundation for dental implants.
Sinus lift procedures are not exactly considered “common,” but they can be beneficial for those considering dental implants.
A few reasons a patient may need a sinus lift procedure include:
• Lost bone in the upper jaw due to tooth loss or periodontal disease
• Sinuses are too close to the upper jaw
• A patient requires dental implants to replace missing teeth in the posterior upper jaw
The surgery itself will require a moderate recovery period, and patients can expect some swelling and mild discomfort for a few days after the procedure. However, any discomfort may be managed by using OTC pain medications. In fact, most patients may return to normal work and daily routines within a few days after the surgery.
Overall, the benefits of dental implants may be reason enough to have a sinus lift surgery as they can improve oral health and self-esteem.
At HCD, we not only uphold the highest standards in dental services but also provide continuous care throughout the process. Dental implants offer numerous benefits, and to achieve the best outcomes, it’s essential to rely on the expertise of dental professionals.
Your most radiant smile awaits you at Health Centered Dentistry when you choose us for a sinus lift for dental implants in Anchorage. For any questions regarding the procedure, please reach contact Health Centered Dentistry.
Rachael Middleton
Health Centered Dentistry
+1 9072764537
email us here