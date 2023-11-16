Submit Release
Southwest Region Winter Feeding Advisory committee meets on Nov. 30

Meeting Date:  November 30, 2023, 2 p.m. MST

Location: F&G Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa 83687

The Southwest Region's Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet with regional Fish and Game staff to discuss anticipated winter conditions in the region, hear updates on the status of Chronic Wasting Disease, and more. 

The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to regional Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

Committee members could meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

The committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public. 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Nampa Regional office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-465-8465.

Agenda Items

  1. Introduction
  2. Purpose of the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee
  3. Emergency Winter Feeding Policy
  4. FY23 Update
  5. CWD Update
  6. Current Regional Conditions
  7. IDFG Elk and Deer Monitoring
  8. Emergency Preparedness
  9. Adjourn

 

