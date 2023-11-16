Camp Guernsey to host Military Ammunition Amnesty Day on Nov. 30

Camp Guernsey will hold its annual Military Ammunition Amnesty Day on Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following Department of Defense regulations, the Amnesty Day program allows the public to turn in military ammunition only. Do not store unexploded ordnance at a private residence. It is dangerous.

If you have military munitions and wish to dispose of them, you can bring them to the turn-in site at the Camp Guernsey South Pistol Range. The range is on South Wyoming Highway, approximately ¾ of a mile past the Platte River Bridge. Watch for signs.

If you feel the ammunition is too dangerous to move, call 307-331-4719 or the Camp Guernsey Fire Desk at 307-836-7810. A crew will be on-site to properly dispose of munitions.

Again, there will be no questions asked. This process is entirely anonymous.