MDC invites anglers to fish for trout in several Kansas City area lakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rainbow trout are energetic fighters and fun to catch. They’re also a fine-tasting fish for dining. Anglers now have a chance to catch them at several Kansas City area lakes, thanks to a winter trout fishing program offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partner communities. Trout raised at MDC fish hatcheries were recently stocked in lakes at a conservation area and lakes in some public parks.

Rainbow trout are not native to Missouri waters. MDC stocks trout in some spring fed streams in the Ozarks, including at trout parks. But cooler water temperatures and higher oxygen levels during winter enable Kansas City area lakes to support trout.

Anglers with proper permits can catch and keep trout. Some trout were stocked in lakes at MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. But trout fishing in other lakes is thanks to partnerships between MDC and community park departments. Most fish stocked are pan-sized trout. But a few lunkers were placed in each lake, too.

Lakes stocked on Nov. 7 included:

Cleveland Lake in Belton.

Chaumiere Lake, Kansas City parks in the Northland.

Capitol Federal Sport Complex, two ponds in park in Liberty.

Jesse James Park Lake, Kearney.

Johnston Lake, Raymore.

Plover Lake and Coot Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.

Honker Lake, youths only, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area.

Anglers may keep trout up to a limit of four if they have a Missouri trout permit. Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 need a valid fishing permit. Non-residents over 15 need a state fishing permit and a trout permit.

Some Kansas City area lakes in the trout program will get additional fish stocked during the winter. The most up-to-date information on MDC’s winter trout stockings in the KC Metro Area is available by calling MDC’s fish stocking hotline at 816-525-0300, press 2 at the recorded prompt.

For more information on urban winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.