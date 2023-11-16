MDC offices in southwest Missouri will close Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving holiday

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed offices and buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These closures will include MDC’s offices and buildings in southwest Missouri. Visitors should note that, in cases where indoor facility closures apply, the trails around the area may still be open. The following closures apply to offices in MDC’s 17-county Southwest Region:

MDC Southwest Regional Office (Springfield) – closed

Springfield Conservation Nature Center – building and trails closed Nov. 23; trails will be open Nov. 24

Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center (near Ash Grove) – closed

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center (Joplin) – building closed, trails will be open Nov. 23 and Nov. 24

The Nov. 24 closures are in compliance with Governor Mike Parson’s executive order that advises state offices to be closed on that date.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules on Saturday, Nov. 25.

More information about MDC facilities in southwest Missouri and in other parts of the state can be found at mdc.mo.gov.