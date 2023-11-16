Solis Mammography Sets the Stage for RSNA 2023 with Cutting-Edge Collaborations

Addison, TX, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, announced today it will be presenting at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2023), to be held in Chicago, November 26 – 30. Solis Mammography participated in three clinical advancement projects over the past year that were accepted for presentation at the annual medical imaging conference, all of which represent broader collaborations with notable breast imaging innovators and the company’s innovation leadership in the field of mammography.

Solis Mammography’s dedication to advancing the practice of breast health is evident in its inclusion as one of six sites chosen for the Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative in partnership with the American College of Radiology (ACR), and led by Sarah Pittman, M.D., Clinical Associate Professor of Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine. After participation in the collaborative, the results will be showcased in a quality improvement abstract, “Improving Mammography Positioning at Two Community Mammography Centers by Asking Why?” This hour-long presentation will take place Tuesday, November 28, 2023 beginning at 12:45 p.m. CST.

Solis Mammography also partnered with iCAD in studying the utility of identifying breast arterial calcifications as a broader proxy for heart disease. As a result of this project, Chirag Parghi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Solis Mammography, will present initial data in his presentation on November 28, “Artificial Intelligence Assessment of Breast Arterial Calcifications on Mammography in a Large Screening Population.” The oral presentation will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. CST.

The company’s third collaborative partnership of note was with Hologic, in a project titled, “Breast Cancer Risk Models: Observations from a Multi-Site Database of Women Screened for Breast Cancer,” which was accepted as an abstract at the annual meeting.

“We’ve long been a collaborator and vital partner for technology innovators,” said Chirag Parghi, M.D. “We’ll continue to take the lead in exploring the possibilities posed by new screening methodologies and practice advancements, furthering the adoption of those solutions that provide clinically proven results on behalf of our patients.”

