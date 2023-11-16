Vermont Drug Task Force / Two-month investigation results in three arrests

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT: Detective Sgt. Jason Johnson

802-773-9101

Jason.Johnson@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: November 15, 2023

LOCATION: Bennington, Vermont

ACCUSED: Bryan J. Kenyon

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Fentanyl Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Jill M. Lebert

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Richard L. Bump

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 15, 2023, the Vermont Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Vermont State Police Field Force Division, and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Bryan J. Kenyon, Jill M. Lebert, and Richard L. Bump in Bennington.

The arrests stemmed from a two-month drug investigation into Bryan Kenyon’s distribution of cocaine and fentanyl in the town of Bennington. The investigation into Kenyon’s drug distribution involved the use of a confidential informant who purchased cocaine base and fentanyl from Kenyon.

At the time of the investigation, Kenyon was on probation for previous charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Fentanyl Trafficking. Kenyon was wearing an electronic monitoring device as part of his probation sentence.

Kenyon was arrested after law enforcement identified him as the passenger in a vehicle which was also occupied by Jill M. Lebert and Richard L. Bump. At the time of Kenyon’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of approximately 1,976 milligrams of fentanyl. During the roadside investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle, police located approximately 18 grams of cocaine base inside a pair of sneakers belonging to Kenyon.

During the roadside investigation, Richard L. Bump was found to be in possession of approximately 1,248 milligrams of fentanyl and approximately 12.8 grams of cocaine base. Jill M. Lebert was found to be in possession of approximately 6.5 grams of cocaine base.

Kenyon was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on a probation violation and is due in Bennington District Court – Criminal Division in Bennington on November 20, 2023, to answer the above charges.

Bump is due in Bennington District Court – Criminal Division in Bennington on December 18, 2023, to answer the above charges and Lebert is due in Bennington District Court – Criminal Division in Bennington on January 22, 2024, to answer the above charges.

Kenyon, Bump, and Lebert are all being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.