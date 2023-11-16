State of North Carolina Ranked Top-50 Employer for Veterans Nationwide

NORTH CAROLINA, November 16 - Last week, Forbes announced that the state of North Carolina has been named a top-50 Best Employer for Veterans in the country, clocking in at No. 46. North Carolina was the only state government to receive recognition in the Best Employers for Veterans 2023 rankings, which consisted of 150 employers.

“This ranking affirms that North Carolina is the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation,” said Governor Cooper. “Our veterans have a powerful impact on our economy and businesses, and we will continue to assist them in any way we can during their transition to civilian life and beyond.”

“Our North Carolina veterans bring the benefit of extensive training and knowledge to communities across the Great State of North Carolina,” said North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Walter Gaskin. “They are an invaluable resource for our businesses and The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs constantly strives to improve the quality of life for our military members and their families as they transition to civilian life. As a State, we value each man, woman, and child who has sacrificed in defense of our nation, and we are proud to call them our own.”

To create the Best Employers for Veterans rankings, Forbes worked collaboratively with a research firm and surveyed 8,500 veterans working for companies with over 1,000 employees. A wide-ranging set of criteria was considered, including compensation, work responsibility, company image and support provided for military families. Also ranked in the top 150 were North Carolina-based companies Duke Energy (#7), Bank of America (#61) and Atrium Health (#107), as well as others with a significant North Carolina presence.

Last week, Governor Cooper hosted a roundtable discussion in Fayetteville to heart firsthand from veterans about their transition to civilian life and learn more about how the state can best support these men and women.

North Carolina is the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation, with a large active military population and almost 800,000 veterans who call our state home. Governor Cooper’s administration has taken action to make sure the veterans in our state can access the services they need and live the full and healthy lives they deserve. And with life-saving Medicaid Expansion set to begin on Dec. 1 in North Carolina, approximately 14,000 additional North Carolina veterans could qualify for critical health care.

North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) has 12 Veteran Services Offices across the state specializing in ensuring our veterans are made aware of and maximize all the benefits and resources available to them. Through the second quarter of 2023, those offices have helped North Carolina veterans claim over $22 million in compensation.

Started in 2018, the HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes an organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. In 2021, 22 North Carolina companies received a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, and in 2022, that number increased to 27 North Carolina companies.

NCDMVA, NCDHHS, NCDOT, and the Department of Commerce are working tirelessly to create opportunities for servicemembers and veterans with employment, education and certification assistance and other ways to help approximately 20,000 military service members transition from active duty to veteran status each year.

