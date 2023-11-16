Major Depressive Disorder Market to Register Stunning Growth During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Examines DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Otsuka, Sumitomo, COMPASS, Sage, Neurocrine, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen

The dynamics of the major depressive disorder market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. In addition, persistently rising cases of MDD in the forecast period and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will contribute to the rise in the major depressive disorder treatment market.

The dynamics of the major depressive disorder market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. In addition, persistently rising cases of MDD in the forecast period and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies will contribute to the rise in the major depressive disorder treatment market.

DelveInsight’s Major Depressive Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, major depressive disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted major depressive disorder market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the major depressive disorder market size was found to be USD 6.1 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2022, the total 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of MDD in the 7MM was approximately 49 million, out of which the highest 12-month prevalent cases were observed in the United States. EU4 and the UK countries accounted for nearly 20 million cases in 2022.

out of which the highest 12-month prevalent cases were observed in the United States. EU4 and the UK countries accounted for nearly cases in 2022. Leading major depressive disorder companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., COMPASS Pathways, Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Cybin IRL Limited, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., BioLite, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Ancora Bio, Inc. d/b/a EmbarkNeuro, Inc., Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alto Neuroscience, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others are developing novel major depressive disorder drugs that can be available in the major depressive disorder market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel major depressive disorder drugs that can be available in the major depressive disorder market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for major depressive disorder treatment include SEP-363856, Psilocybin, CTC-501, CYB003, NMRA 335140, PDC-1421 Capsule, SAGE-217, XEN1101, NBI-1065845, ANC-501, REL-1017, Lumateperone, ALTO-300, TNX-601 ER, Aticaprant, BI 1569912, and others.

Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is widely recognized as one of the most common psychiatric conditions in the world. The World Health Organization predicts that it will become the leading contributor to the disease burden in high-income countries by 2032. MDD is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy levels, changes in appetite and sleep patterns, and, in severe cases, even suicidal thoughts. These symptoms significantly disrupt an individual's daily life and their ability to function socially and occupationally. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5), the diagnosis of MDD requires the presence of at least five symptoms, with either a persistently low or depressed mood or a marked decrease in interest in previously enjoyable activities that causes social or occupational impairment.





Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The major depressive disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current major depressive disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The major depressive disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Major Depressive Disorder 12-month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Major Depressive Disorder Gender-specific Cases

Major Depressive Disorder Severity-specific Cases

Major Depressive Disorder Refractory Cases

Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Market

Depression can be effectively managed through a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. These include psychotherapy, electroconvulsive therapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. In recent years, psychotherapy has gained prominence due to its ability to alleviate depressive symptoms and enhance overall quality of life. As a result, numerous practice guidelines increasingly recommend psychotherapy either as a standalone treatment or in conjunction with antidepressant medications. Currently, the approved classes of medications for major depressive disorder encompass Selective Serotonin Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin–Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Serotonin Modulators, and Tricyclic Antidepressants.

FETZIMA (levomilnacipran) is classified as a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) and is used to treat Major Depressive Disorder. The typical therapeutic dose for FETZIMA falls within the range of 40 mg to 120 mg taken once daily, with the flexibility to be taken with or without food. Its primary mode of action involves increasing the levels of serotonin and norepinephrine in the central nervous system, achieved by inhibiting their reuptake at the respective transporters.

SPRAVATO (esketamine) CIII nasal spray serves as a non-selective, non-competitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, an ionotropic glutamate receptor. It stands out as the inaugural and exclusive medicine confirmed to alleviate depressive symptoms rapidly, within just 24 hours. This provides a fresh avenue for significant symptom relief while awaiting the effectiveness of a more comprehensive, longer-term treatment plan.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies and Companies

SEP-363856: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc./Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

CTC-501: Chase Therapeutics Corporation

CYB003: Cybin IRL Limited

NMRA 335140: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.

PDC-1421 Capsule: BioLite, Inc.

SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

XEN1101: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NBI-1065845: Neurocrine Biosciences

ANC-501: Ancora Bio, Inc. d/b/a EmbarkNeuro, Inc.

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Lumateperone: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

ALTO-300: Alto Neuroscience

TNX-601 ER: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aticaprant: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

BI 1569912: Boehringer Ingelheim

Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics

The major depressive disorder market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the recognition that MDD can be accurately diagnosed and effectively treated within primary care settings, utilizing a combination of antidepressant medications and structured psychological therapies. This growing awareness has been reinforced by quality improvement initiatives, notably the widespread adoption of evidence-based guidelines such as the WHO mhGAP Intervention Guide and various diagnostic and treatment protocols endorsed by respected healthcare bodies. These initiatives have notably contributed to the expansion of the MDD treatment market over the last decade.

Furthermore, concerted efforts to narrow the treatment gap for depression, encompassing the expansion of service availability and the facilitation of early recognition among individuals and their families, are poised to catalyze further growth in this MDD market. With an escalating emphasis on research and mounting evidence supporting effective interventions applicable to diverse income brackets and nations, there’s a growing call for both national and international organizations to allocate the necessary resources for scaling up the provision of mental health services, thereby fostering a brighter outlook for the management of MDD on a global scale.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the major depressive disorder market. Substantial barriers persist in the field of mental health, impeding the growth of the MDD market. On the supply side, factors such as inadequate policies for resource allocation and the resulting scarcity of mental health services, community support, and human resources hinder progress. Simultaneously, demand-side issues, like the lack of awareness regarding MDD as a treatable illness and the pervasive stigma and social exclusion associated with seeking help, contribute to these obstacles.

Despite MDD being a leading cause of disability and significantly exacerbating the impact of comorbid non-communicable diseases, only a minority of those afflicted receive any treatment. Furthermore, limited data on the alignment and disparities between patients’ and healthcare providers’ perceptions of MDD symptoms, severity, and treatment priorities pose significant challenges. Additionally, the risk of suicide among hospitalized patients grappling with severe MDD remains alarmingly high, underscoring the urgency of addressing these barriers to improve mental health outcomes.

Major Depressive Disorder Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Major Depressive Disorder Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Major Depressive Disorder Market Size in 2022 USD 6.1 Billion Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., COMPASS Pathways, Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Cybin IRL Limited, Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., BioLite, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Ancora Bio, Inc. d/b/a EmbarkNeuro, Inc., Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alto Neuroscience, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others Key Major Depressive Disorder Therapies SEP-363856, Psilocybin, CTC-501, CYB003, NMRA 335140, PDC-1421 Capsule, SAGE-217, XEN1101, NBI-1065845, ANC-501, REL-1017, Lumateperone, ALTO-300, TNX-601 ER, Aticaprant, BI 1569912, and others

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Major Depressive Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Major Depressive Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Major Depressive Disorder Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Major Depressive Disorder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Major Depressive Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

