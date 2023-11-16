November 16, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginia College and University Presidents to Address Rise of Antisemitism on Campuses

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginia College and University Presidents to Address Rise of Antisemitism on Campuses

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to all public Virginia College and University Presidents encouraging them to step up and protect their Jewish students.

﻿Since the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel, tensions have risen nationwide across college campuses, and Jewish students feel both threatened and unsupported.

"First, groups like 'Students for Justice in Palestine' have repeatedly held demonstrations in Virginia where protestors chant 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.' This statement is a call for the complete destruction of Israel and denial of its right to exist. Conveniently, these protestors never explain what would happen to the eight million Jews who live between the river and the sea, leading to the inescapable conclusion that the protestors are calling for a second Holocaust against innocent men, women, and children,” wrote the Attorney General.

The letter reminds College Presidents that the First Amendment does not protect speech that is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action, and which is likely to incite or produce such action.

The Anti-Defamation League reported a 388% increase in antisemitic incidents compared to last year. Despite this, most university leaders have remained silent.

This silence directly conflicts with the rightful universal reaction to the 2017 Unite the Right rally at the University of Virginia. The Attorney General notes that “your deafening silence in 2023 following your unhesitating condemnation in 2017 has not gone unnoticed.”

Read the letter HERE.

