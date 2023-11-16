Aubrey Makulusha’s Transformative Journey: Empowered by Patient-Centered Care Trainings from CIDRZ.

Meet Aubrey Makulusha, a remarkable individual whose life has been transformed through Patient- Centred Care (PCC) trainings provided by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ).

Aubrey, a dedicated HIV activist residing in Matero Compound in Lusaka, is not just a young man born with HIV but has emerged as a peer educator and advocate for PCC principles.

He says the invaluable expertise gained from CIDRZ’s training programs has empowered him to be a strong advocate within his community.

“I use my Patient-Centred Care expertise to reconnect with and assist clients who may have defaulted on their treatment. My skill in establishing genuine connections with individuals creates a collaborative and empathetic atmosphere, prioritising each patient’s unique preferences, values, and needs,” he said.

Aubrey added that beyond the hospital setting, he extends his impact by promoting HIV awareness in his community and contributing to the youth-friendly space at Matero Level 1 Hospital.

“I am grateful for the empowerment I received from CIDRZ. This support has enabled me to assist others and, in some instances, save lives,” he explained.

Aubrey’s blend of personal experiences and PCC trainings make him an indispensable asset in the ongoing fight against HIV in Zambia.