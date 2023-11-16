Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,333 in the last 365 days.

Aubrey Makulusha’s Transformative Journey: Empowered by Patient-Centered Care Trainings from CIDRZ.

Meet Aubrey Makulusha, a remarkable individual whose life has been transformed through Patient- Centred Care (PCC) trainings provided by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ).

Aubrey, a dedicated HIV activist residing in Matero Compound in Lusaka, is not just a young man born with HIV but has emerged as a peer educator and advocate for PCC principles.

He says the invaluable expertise gained from CIDRZ’s training programs has empowered him to be a strong advocate within his community.

“I use my Patient-Centred Care expertise to reconnect with and assist clients who may have defaulted on their treatment. My skill in establishing genuine connections with individuals creates a collaborative and empathetic atmosphere, prioritising each patient’s unique preferences, values, and needs,” he said.

Aubrey added that beyond the hospital setting, he extends his impact by promoting HIV awareness in his community and contributing to the youth-friendly space at Matero Level 1 Hospital.

“I am grateful for the empowerment I received from CIDRZ. This support has enabled me to assist others and, in some instances, save lives,” he explained.

Aubrey’s blend of personal experiences and PCC trainings make him an indispensable asset in the ongoing fight against HIV in Zambia.

You just read:

Aubrey Makulusha’s Transformative Journey: Empowered by Patient-Centered Care Trainings from CIDRZ.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more