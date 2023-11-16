Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Commemorates 10-Year Anniversary of the Washington, Illinois Tornado

Tazwell County - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) is remembering the 10-year anniversary of the Washington, Illinois tornado—a solemn reminder of the importance of year-round weather preparedness.

"This anniversary serves as a poignant and somber reminder that tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, not just during traditional tornado seasons," said IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "It is imperative that we maintain vigilance and preparedness throughout the year. The lessons learned from the Washington tornado highlight the significance of early warning systems, family emergency plans, inventories of possessions, and well-stocked emergency kits in our homes."

Everyone should take time to think about the importance of weather preparedness disaster planning to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The agency offers resources on its website, such as the emergency supply list and the family communications plan to assist in preparedness efforts.

In the early hours of November 17, 2013, a devastating EF-4 tornado tore through the community of Washington, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The storm resulted in the tragic loss of lives and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. In the face of such adversity, the people of Washington and surrounding areas displayed incredible resilience, coming together to rebuild and support one another.

On this significant milestone, we honor the memory of the victims and recognize the tireless efforts of survivors, first responders, those who helped the community recovery, and all who bravely answered the call for help.

