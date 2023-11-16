Alliance Background Earns Prestigious #1 Spot on HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen Top Background Screening Providers
Alliance Background Earns Prestigious #1 Spot on HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screening ProvidersSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, an industry trailblazer in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, proudly announces its third consecutive inclusion in HRO Today’s esteemed Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders.
The 2023 Baker's Dozen, determined exclusively by client feedback, showcases Alliance Background's unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience. This recognition is a testament to the company's exceptional service and client satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leader in the background screening industry.
Established in 2018, Alliance Background has blossomed into a powerhouse, driven by a dynamic team passionately committed to innovation and excellence. President and Founder Brittany Bollinger Boyle expressed her gratitude, saying, "This achievement is a tribute to our wonderful team of talented, inspiring individuals devoted to building a vibrant, innovative organization with a focus on delivering best-in-class solutions and services while creating an unforgettable client experience."
The company's impressive growth in recent years reflects its mission to empower clients with enterprise-level solutions while maintaining a boutique level of service. Being honored on the Baker’s Dozen list for the third consecutive year is a validation of Alliance Background's principles and dedication to excellence.
As a luminary in employment, volunteer, non-profit, and faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC aids organizations in implementing, managing, and nurturing a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. The company's focus on personalized, customizable solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs sets it apart in the industry.
Alliance Background takes pride in delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. For more information, please visit www.AllianceBackground.com.
HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.
Alliance Background LLC is a leading provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alliance Background empowers clients with enterprise-level solutions while delivering personalized, boutique-level service. For more information, visit www.AllianceBackground.com.
