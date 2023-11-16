Internationally renowned architect Francine Houben visits Macao to share creative concepts through her works

MACAU, November 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the lecture “People, Place, Purpose and Poetry” by internationally renowned architect Francine Houben will be held 28 November (Tuesday), at 7pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, in which the architect will share her unique creative concepts through her works. Registration for the lecture will be available from 18 November and all interested residents are welcome to register through the Macao One Account.

Francine Houben, creative director and founding partner of Mecanoo Architecten, the architecture office responsible for the design of the project of the New Macao Central Library, served as the professor of mobility aesthetics at the Delft University of Technology and also taught at the Harvard University, Yale University and Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio. She was awarded the several international prizes, such as the Prix des Femmes Architectes in 2019 and the European Prize for Architecture in 2021. In the lecture, she will share her unique creative concepts through her works and elaborate on how to create lively and innovative urban spaces that fulfil the needs of architectural functions and exemplify the design concept of seeking harmony between humanity and space. She will also share her experience in large-scale cultural architectural projects and construction designs that integrate the functions of urban spaces.

The lecture will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese and Mandarin, and is open to individuals aged 15 or above. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Registration” section of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 18 November until 6pm on 23 November. If the number of registrants exceed the number of places available, selection will be made through a random draw. Selected registrants will be notified by an SMS. Seating for the lecture is not assigned.

For more information about the lecture, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, or “IC Art” page on Facebook. For any enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6635 or 8399 6690 during office hours.