Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Macao Polytechnic University Signed Agreement to Promote National Development of High-quality Social Sciences

MACAU, November 16 - In order to further strengthen the cooperation between Macao and Mainland academia, and to promote the development of academic research in humanities and social sciences in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the grand signing ceremony of the framework agreement on cooperation between Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) was held at MPU on 16 November. The two parties aim to carry out pioneering research in areas such as humanities and social sciences, give full play to Macao’s exemplary and leading role as the “Economic and Trade Co-operation Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs)”, promote construction of Macao as "a base for cultural exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as mainstream and multicultural coexistence", jointly cultivate professional talents, give new impetus to the development of higher education and research in the Greater Bay Area, and contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area in reaching new milestones and achievements.

The Signing Ceremony of the Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Macao Polytechnic University was officiated by Chinese Communist Party Committee Secretary and President of CASS, Gao Xiang; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Yan Zhichan; Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Li Xuefei; Rector of MPU, Im Sio Kei; Director of CASS General Office, Xu Jincheng; Director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office, Yao Zhizhong; along with 400 other guests and participants from MPU and various sectors of the Macao community, making a very lively event.

At the signing ceremony, Gao Xiang said in his speech that it is hoped that CASS and MPU will keep in close contact and strengthen cooperation within the framework, carry out extensive exchanges and cooperation in the field of humanities and social sciences on key issues related to the development of Macao, and develop exchange through various means such as the organisation of influential seminars, the exchange of delegations and the conduct of special research studies to further promote the prosperity and stable development of Macao. Both parties can also further promote cooperative research in the field of history and culture, promote and disseminate the excellent Chinese traditional culture in the Mainland and Macao, and enhance the research and development of Macao's historical culture. In addition, both parties can conduct in-depth thematic research on the construction of the Greater Bay Area, provide valuable policy suggestions, and contribute to promoting Macao's full participation in the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Im Sio Kei stated in his speech that CASS is a long-term academic and strategic cooperation partner of MPU. By signing the cooperation framework agreement, MPU and CASS will carry out pioneering research in areas such as humanities and social sciences, jointly cultivate professionals in related disciplines, and contribute to the high-quality development of national social sciences. MPU will leverage the needs of the country and the strengths of Macao to effectively tell the story of Macao and China through talent cultivation, scientific research and social services. CASS is the country’s highest academic institution for research in philosophy and social sciences; it enjoys an international reputation and has made significant contributions to the development of the national social sciences enterprise. MPU has conducted a series of research and cooperation projects with various CASS units which have yielded fruitful results.

