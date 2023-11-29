Hazelden Betty Ford Sites in Minnesota and California Top Newsweek’s Rankings of Best Addiction Treatment Centers

Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City, Minnesota, is the Foundation's original and largest facility. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth, Minn., has been serving people ages 12-25 and their families since 1982. The world-renowned Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

The org earned the three highest scores among all 360 treatment centers recognized

Hazelden Betty Ford’s reputation starts with our demonstrated devotion to treating people with dignity and respect, consistently innovating, and keeping the focus on long-term recovery and well-being.” — Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO

CENTER CITY, MN, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help patients and families find quality care for substance use disorders, Newsweek has ranked the “best addiction treatment centers” in 25 states, with Hazelden Betty Ford’s campus in Center City, Minn., its Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth, Minn., and the world-renowned Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning the three highest scores among all 360 treatment centers recognized.

“To be recognized among our peers in the addiction treatment industry is a testament to the great work of our employees—past and present. Together, over the past 74 years, we have established a brand that people and families across the United States continue to trust as a force of healing and hope,” said Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. “We are grateful to Newsweek for helping families and highlighting the importance of quality addiction care.”

Hazelden Betty Ford in Center City—the campus where the organization began in 1949—has earned the top score nationally every year since Newsweek started the rankings in 2020. Right behind it each year has been Hazelden Betty Ford’s Center for Teens, Young Adults and Families in Plymouth, which specializes in services for young people and families. The Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage has been ranked the top treatment center in California three out of four years and second once, while also earning one of the top scores nationally each year.

“Hazelden Betty Ford’s strong reputation nationally starts with our demonstrated devotion to treating people with dignity and respect, consistently innovating, and keeping the focus on long-term recovery and well-being,” said Dr. Lee. “Because of that commitment—and our consistency over time—people know they can turn to us for the most integrated and comprehensive combination of medical, counseling, mental health, family and recovery support services available.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm, to determine premier longer-term care addiction treatment facilities—not including outpatient care centers—in each of the 25 states that were included in this year’s report. The facilities were assigned scores based on their quality of service, reputation, and accreditation.

The America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation’s top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

• Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey.

• Quality Score: For each recommended addiction treatment center, participants were asked to rate the five quality dimensions (Quality of Care, Quality of Follow-up Care, Quality of Service, Accommodation, and Amenities). Participants were not allowed to recommend their own employer.

• Accreditation Score: Accreditation data provided by SAMHSA was considered.

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation’s foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, the Foundation leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation now has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Charitable support and a commitment to innovation drive ongoing advances in care, research, programs, and services to impact more lives. In addition to clinical care, Hazelden Betty Ford encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, a research center, thought leadership and advocacy, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children—with a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all of its endeavors. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org.