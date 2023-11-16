Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,056 in the last 365 days.

Carrying Out the Sentence for Convicted Murderer Ralph Menzies

Ralph Menzies was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing Maureen Hunsaker, a young mother working at a gas station. He faced a trial and was convicted in 1988, where he now sits on death row.

After many years and numerous appeals, the Supreme Court recently denied a petition to overturn Menzies’ conviction. Now, the state seeks a death warrant. Time has nearly run out for Menzies, and his sentence will be carried out: death by firing squad.

In this episode of Legally Speaking, we speak with Capitol Coordinator and Assistant Attorney General Erin Riley, who is handling the Menzies case. In a behind-the-scenes discussion, we explore what happens next, and how soon Menzies’ sentence will be carried out.

Listen to Legally Speaking here.

You just read:

Carrying Out the Sentence for Convicted Murderer Ralph Menzies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more