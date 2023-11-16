Carrying Out the Sentence for Convicted Murderer Ralph Menzies

November 16, 2023

Ralph Menzies was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing Maureen Hunsaker, a young mother working at a gas station. He faced a trial and was convicted in 1988, where he now sits on death row.

After many years and numerous appeals, the Supreme Court recently denied a petition to overturn Menzies’ conviction. Now, the state seeks a death warrant. Time has nearly run out for Menzies, and his sentence will be carried out: death by firing squad.

In this episode of Legally Speaking, we speak with Capitol Coordinator and Assistant Attorney General Erin Riley, who is handling the Menzies case. In a behind-the-scenes discussion, we explore what happens next, and how soon Menzies’ sentence will be carried out.

Listen to Legally Speaking here.