Noridian Recognized by OrangeSlices AI for Government Contracting Excellence

Elev8 GovCon celebrates dedication to advancing excellence in government contracting

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has been named a 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree by OrangeSlices AI. The recognition identifies companies that have demonstrated higher standards for culture, engagement and giving back which were corroborated by both an employee and partner submission.



"We are honored to be recognized by OrangeSlices AI for our approach to government contracting," said Jon Bogenreif, president and CEO at Noridian.” "Noridian’s path to excellence is demonstrated by our commitment to putting people first in all aspects of our business from customers and partners to employees. We look forward to continuing our important work as a federal contractor.”

Federal government contracting is one of the most complex and competitive marketplaces in the nation. OrangeSlices AI helps government agencies easily identify the right partners by doing the legwork.

The 2024 Elev8 GovCon list evaluated companies doing outstanding work in the following areas:

Collaborative partnerships

Talent nurturing and growth

Community impact and philanthropy

Innovative excellence

Active industry engagement

Diversity and inclusion

Sustainability practices

Investment in improvement

OrangeSlices AI will be hosting an event to celebrate the honorees on Nov. 29 at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, MD. Event details can be found here. To learn more about the Elev8 GovCon award and see the full list of honorees, visit www.orangeslices.ai.

For more information about Noridian, visit www.noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, ND, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit https://www.noridiansolutions.com/.

About OrangeSlices AI

The core mission of OrangeSlices AI is to identify, share and create timely, actionable and responsible information and data products, tools and resources that 1) are accessible to all organizations and their teams, small to large; 2) will assist federal government and industry IT and consulting leaders to more effectively identify and engage with each other; and 3) shine a spotlight on those leaders and companies that are #doingitright.

