The Future of Roofing: Insights from Platform Pro's Design Team
Platform Pro has been engineered to be a permanent fixture that grows with the building's lifecycle...”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry marked by constant innovation and evolving customer needs, Platform Pro's design team provides a window into the future of roofing. Their latest product, Platform Pro, is a testament to the company's commitment to addressing the dynamic trends and demands of the roofing industry.
— Cully Cangelosi
Innovative Design for Sustained Efficiency
Platform Pro introduces a new era of convenience and adaptability in roofing. The design team's focus was to create a product that seamlessly integrates with the re-roofing process without the need for removal. "Platform Pro has been engineered to be a permanent fixture that grows with the building's lifecycle," explains Cully Cangelosi, owner of Platform Pro. "The patented design allows for the replacement of just the four split boots on each leg, making the transition during re-roofing astonishingly simple."
Adaptable to a Range of Roof Pitches
Understanding the diverse architectural landscape, Platform Pro is adjustable to accommodate any roof pitch from 0/12 to 12/12. It is also designed to be leveled on uneven roof surfaces, ensuring stability and reliability across various structural conditions.
Simplified Installation Process
The design of Platform Pro caters to ease of installation. "The goal was to minimize the installation time to about an hour, depending on the roof pitch," states the design team. This efficiency is achieved through the inclusion of all necessary hardware in each kit and compatibility with current market split boots for proper flashing.
Compliance with Industry Standards
Meeting the flashing height requirements for low slope roof systems, Platform Pro's design ensures that it can be appropriately flashed to any roof type, maintaining adherence to industry standards.
Eco-Friendly and Durable
With an environmental consciousness at the core of its design philosophy, Platform Pro's system is 100% recyclable, promoting sustainability in the roofing industry. Additionally, the materials are UV resistant, preventing rot, and ensuring the system never leaks.
A Glimpse into the Future
As the roofing industry looks ahead, the design team at Platform Pro is confident that their product stands at the forefront of innovation. The adaptability, ease of installation, and environmental considerations embedded in Platforms Pro's design are aligned with the anticipated needs and trends of the future.
Platform Pro continues to pave the way in the platform world with its patented design, setting a new standard for what professionals can expect from roofing solutions.
