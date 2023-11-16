Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking & Numerous Other Charges

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETYVERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23H2000643

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Degre

STATION: Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2023 @ 1800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pearl Street, Burlington, VT

ACCUSED: Umar KOON

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

VIOLATIONS:

6 Counts of Fentanyl Trafficking

5 Counts of Fentanyl Sale

2 Counts of Cocaine Sale >2.5g

1 Count of Possession of Zip Guns and Switchblades

1 Count of Possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a Felony

1 Count of Hallucinogenic Possession

1 Count Transportation of … Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention

1 Count of Cocaine Possession

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 14, 2023, the Vermont Drug Task Force (VDTF), in cooperation with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Burlington Police Department, the South Burlington Police Department, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, arrested Umar KOON (45) of Bronx, NY subsequent to a months' long investigation into KOON's distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base in Burlington. The investigation consisted of numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine base. KOON resisted arrest and attempted to flee from law enforcement on foot but was unsuccessful and was quickly apprehended without incident.

Search warrants executed subsequent to KOON's arrest resulted in the seizure of approximately 55 grams of cocaine base, which equates to approximately 183 doses, with an approximate street value of $9,100; 51 grams of powder cocaine, which equates to approximately 170 doses, with an approximate street value of $10,200; and approximately 36 grams of fentanyl, which equates to approximately 1,845 doses, with an approximate street value of $22,140. VDTF also seized MDMA (Ecstasy), a firearm, and suspected drug proceeds.

KOON was jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 11/16/2023 at 1030 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/16/2023 @ 1030 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

