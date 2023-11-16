Humbl Announces Launch of New Afl Mobile Application

New York, NY, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of the new Arena Football League (AFL) App on both Apple and Android stores.



The new AFL League mobile application is “Powered by HUMBL,” and will offer a variety of ways to interact with the league, its athletes, teams, partners and domestic and international fans throughout the season.

The new AFL League mobile app features information about the league, teams, partners, staff, team schedules, social media and more; and will include future integrations and partners in areas like streaming, stats, fantasy, betting, music concerts and social media.

The AFL League mobile application will also function as a hub for season ticket deposits, regular season and playoff tickets, and fan experiences.

The AFL Shop is also delivered by HUMBL Authentics and features hats, hoodies, t-shirts and more with the iconic AFL logo.

“Technology is at the heart of our fan experience and growth plans for the league,” said AFL Commissioner, Lee Hutton. “With the addition of USA Football as our partner, as well as Flag Football being added as an Olympic sport, we are seeing strong global interest in the game and there is no faster syndication method than technology to fulfill fan demand for access and content.”

HUMBL technologies feature a web platform, mobile applications, verified social media and ticketing technologies for both consumer and commercial clients.

“The AFL is an incredible opportunity for HUMBL to showcase its platform of technologies for cities, teams and fans. We are thankful for the opportunity,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote.

The AFL is hosting a launch event today at 3pm EST at the W Hotel in NYC Times Square, to announce the 2024 season schedule. It will be available for live stream at: www.ArenaFootballUSA.com .

About the AFL

The Arena Football League (AFL) is back for 2024 with an exciting roster of athletes, teams and venues throughout North America. The AFL is a fan-focused league and has established partnerships with various apparel, gear, equipment, and technology partners, including: HUMBL, USA Football, Wilson, Xenith, Athletic Gaines, HUB Insurance and more.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the AFL, NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

