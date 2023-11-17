Grand Opening of Aurora's Apothecary in Fond Du Lac, WI

Aurora's Apothecary Fond Du Lac Store Front The Interior of the Fond Du Lac Store

Aurora's Apothecary opens fourth retail location in Fond Du Lac, WI!

FOND DU LAC, WI, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurora's Apothecary opens fourth retail location in Fond Du Lac, WI. The press and public are invited to join Melissa (Aurora) and Kevin Adlebush in celebration of the official grand opening of the newest Aurora's Apothecary store on 11/18/23.

The event will take place at 171 S. Main St, Fond Du Lac, WI 54935 between 11am and 7pm. Guests will be treated to delicious treats and hot apple cider made with Aurora's famous Mulling Spices. This is a wildly popular blend, known for its aromatic warmth and sweet, spicy, and tangy flavor profile, available in all of the Apothecary retail locations.

Aurora's Apothecary is a 16 year old company specializing in herbs, teas, tinctures, and topicals, as well as spiritual and metaphysical gifts.

"At Aurora's Apothecary, we believe in the abundant power of nature! Our journey began with a passion for plants, holistic healing, and a deep respect for the earth. We love what we do and are honored to share our passion at our newest location in Fondy!"

Founded by Melissa (Aurora) Adlebush, Aurora's Apothecary is a labor of love, born from a desire to share the natural remedies of the earth known to enrich lives, while encouraging holistic health, and the restoration of the body's natural function.

Each shop offers herbal tinctures, teas, and a full variety of other natural products and metaphysical gifts. Almost all ingredients of the apothecary are sourced from herbal specialists. Whether looking for headache relief, natural cold and flu options, or a natural way to relax, the friendly team at Aurora’s Apothecary can point store visitors in the right direction. From elderberry cough syrup to sleep tinctures, soaps, mulling spices, and crystals, Aurora's Apothecary has a bit of everything to please and delight. Seasonal favorites, stocking-stuffer's and gift-giving bundles are available online and on-site. More information on the company and the event can be found at www.aurorasapothecary.com.

Melissa Adlebush is an herbalist and the President of the Fox Valley Herb Society. She studied Botany and Ethnobotany at Northland College. She teaches classes all over the state of Wisconsin, and takes great pride in growing most of the herbs used in the products of Aurora's Apothecary. Shop Aurora's Apothecary online and in-person in Appleton, Green Bay, Fish Creek, and Fond Du Lac, WI.

