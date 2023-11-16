Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,055 in the last 365 days.

EU-Canada summit of 23-24 November 2023

The press briefing ahead of the EU-Canada summit of 23-24 November 2023 will take place on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 16.00 (CET). This briefing will be “off the record”.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either in person at the Europa building press room or remotely.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

EU accredited journalists who already registered for previous high level press events in 2022 and 2023 do not need to do it again.

• Deadline for registration: Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 15.00.

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.

Source European Council - Nov 16, 23

You just read:

EU-Canada summit of 23-24 November 2023

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more