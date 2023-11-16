PWD Bahrain Participates in NSA Bahrain, NAVSEA Oil Spill Exercise

The drill was held in partnership with Naval Sea System Command’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) and several host-nation agencies. The drill tested the U.S. Navy and host nation entities capabilities to respond effectively to oil spills and other hazardous material incidents.

This annual exercise coincides with annual maintenance of SUPSALV equipment for rapid response to pier-side oil spills and deployment to the open seas to demonstrate readiness in deploying their Tiered Preparedness and Response capability.

“By participating in spill equipment deployment exercises, we are able to maintain technical proficiency while maintaining our longstanding partnership with environmental protection organizations in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Philip Hammond, deputy public works officer, PWD Bahrain, said. “We have the opportunity to coordinate and interactively exchange information with our host nation partners. This collaboration ensures we are prepared to respond effectively to oil spills and other hazardous material incidents.”

The SUPSALV team simulated various aspects of the fuel-spill response, from containment, cleanup, and environmental monitoring to the promotion of health and safety measures to maximize PWD’s preparedness to respond in a meaningful and effective way in the event of a real-world fuel-spill incident.

“By actively deploying spill equipment we are able to maintain technical proficiency while maintaining our longstanding partnership with environmental protection organizations in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Sean Suk, environmental director, PWD Bahrain, said. “In addition to protecting the coastlines to the best interests of our host nation, the exchange of information, technology, and training is a key to an effective response in case of an actual incident.”

PWD Bahrain demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship. It strengthened cooperation and communication between all organizations that could assess readiness and enhance their collective ability to mitigate environmental damage and protect public health.

“This exercise demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship and helps to foster cooperation and communication between the U.S. Navy and host nation partners such as ourselves,” Capt. Aref Al Awadhi, senior oil spill response officer, MEMAC, said. “It is a routine but important exercise that helps to ensure that we are all prepared to respond effectively to oil spills and other hazardous material incidents.”

The equipment deployment schedule was structured to comply with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA-90) National Preparedness for Response Exercise Program (NPREP). While a voluntary program developed for spill responders, completing the exercise satisfies federal oil pollution response exercise requirements mandated by OPA-90.

“Mastering response procedures from a manual is a solid start, but it’s the real-time application of these procedures in a live setting that truly enhances our team’s capabilities,” Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, said. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s coordination and execution of this oil spill response exercise, which was demonstrated before representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain. This exercise is a testament to our enduring partnership and dedication to our host nation.”

About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.