Empowering Youth Through Innovation: STEM Prodigy and The First Tee Collaborate for STEM Education
Stem Prodigy, a NYC-based education lab has partnered with The First Tee-Northwest Arkansas to integrate robotics and AI classes into a successful summer pilot.
I enjoyed brainstorming with the Phung sisters on strategies to expose children to STEM. The pilot was a success and outreach to other communities will be embraced.”LOWELL, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an experimental initiative, STEM Prodigy, a NYC-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics) education lab, has partnered with The First Tee-Northwest Arkansas to integrate Lego robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) classes with golf in Lowell, AR during the past summer. This partnership aims to provide early STEM education to young children, igniting their interest in STEM and setting the stage for potential careers in these fields.
Amelie and Alexandra Phung spearheaded the program due to a lack of local STEM instruction in Arkansas. Amelie volunteered her time to teach children in Lowell fostering their passion for STEM. The collaboration, initiated in June 2022, materialized during a meeting with John H. Tyson, owner of Blessings Golf Club and chairman of Tyson Foods. Together, they envisioned integrating the STEM curriculum into golf camps hosted by The First Tee.
Originating from NYC, the sisters have victoriously competed in prominent national events such as Drive Chip & Putt and United States Golf Association, state events hosted by New York State Golf Association, and local events hosted by MET PGA. Their golfing excellence extends beyond U.S. borders with triumphs in Portugal, Italy, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Their dedication to golf is paralleled by their commitment to making STEM education accessible to all.
John H. Tyson subsequently commented, “I enjoyed brainstorming with the Phung sisters on strategies to expose children to STEM. The pilot was a success and outreach to other communities will be embraced.” Randy Hurban, Chairman, and Isaac Telez, CEO of The First Tee-Northwest Arkansas played pivotal roles in planning the pilot. They said, “Combining the power of STEM with our summer camp, we open doors to endless possibilities and help young minds drive ahead on their journey of innovation and excellence. Participants and parents were impressed and engaged.”
The collaboration does not conclude here. The next steps involve securing grants and sponsors to offer STEM Prodigy curriculum at camps in 2024. Discussions are underway to expand this transformative model to various First Tee chapters nationwide in New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, and California as well as Native American communities in the U.S. and Canada.
About The First Tee:
The First Tee, a national youth development organization founded in 1997, empowers children through character-building lessons via the game of golf. Based in Lowell, AR, The First Tee-Northwest Arkansas offers diverse programs in a facility equipped with a driving range, indoor and outdoor practice areas, a Par 3 golf course, and classrooms tailored for campers, including those with special needs.
About STEM Prodigy:
Co-founded by Amelie Phung in 2018, STEM Prodigy is a community-based company focused on teaching STEM concepts through interactive learning. Their programs encompass Lego robotics, coding, Computer Aided Design, Engineering and Innovation, and AI, reaching children in after-school, summer, and corporate programs. AI technology is utilized to optimize learning. The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps, particularly in disadvantaged communities.
